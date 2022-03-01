Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

As Liverpool prepare to take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, we can bring you the latest team news.

The match will be played at Anfield and the kick off is at 8:15pm UK time (GMT).

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes after his team's victory on penalties against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara will be missing with the hamstring injury he picked up at Wembley in the warm up but Klopp has confirmed this is only a short term issue. Roberto Firmino is also unlikely to return after a muscle problem.

The German manager also confirmed that Luis Diaz was substituted as a result of fatigue on Sunday and not with any particular injury issue so he should be available.

A number of players played 120 minutes at Wembley and could find themselves rested ahead of the Premier League clash at home to West Ham on Saturday. Several squad players will therefore be hoping to get an opportunity to start against the Canaries.

Norwich City Team News

Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are injury doubts for the trip to Merseyside with neither having trained since Friday's defeat at Southampton.

Former Red Ozan Kabak is also struggling with a shoulder injury and is therefore likely to miss out.

Grant Hanley is suspended.

