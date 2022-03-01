Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

As Liverpool prepare to take on Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday, we can bring you the latest team news.

The match will be played at Anfield and the kick off is at 8:15pm UK time (GMT).

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes after his team's victory on penalties against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Thiago Alcantara will be missing with the hamstring injury he picked up at Wembley in the warm up but Klopp has confirmed this is only a short term issue. Roberto Firmino is also unlikely to return after a muscle problem.

Thiago Alcantara

The German manager also confirmed that Luis Diaz was substituted as a result of fatigue on Sunday and not with any particular injury issue so he should be available.

A number of players played 120 minutes at Wembley and could find themselves rested ahead of the Premier League clash at home to West Ham on Saturday. Several squad players will therefore be hoping to get an opportunity to start against the Canaries.

Read More

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Norwich City Team News

Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are injury doubts for the trip to Merseyside with neither having trained since Friday's defeat at Southampton.

Former Red Ozan Kabak is also struggling with a shoulder injury and is therefore likely to miss out.

Grant Hanley is suspended.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
27 seconds ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
39 minutes ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
VAR
Non LFC

PGMOL General Manager Mike Riley Apologises To Everton's Frank Lampard For Penalty Wrongdoing Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, former referee Keith Hackett has being speaking about a flashpoint in the second half between Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah.

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring £72million Rated Striker 'Very Carefully'

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago
James MIlner
Quotes

'I've Got No Doubt' - Former Player On James Milner's Future At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago