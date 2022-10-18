Ballon d'Or 2022 Men's Final Rankings - Top 30

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was voted Ballon d'Or for 2022 at the awards ceremony in Paris on Monday evening.

The 34-year-old had a magnificent season for Los Blancos helping them to La Liga and UEFA Champions League glory.

Karim Benzema is pictured holding the Ballon d'Or trophy. IMAGO / Xinhua

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane was voted in 2nd place after he helped Senegal to AFCON glory as well as going close to an unprecedented quadruple with former club Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City was 3rd, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski 4th, and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah 5th.

Ballon d'Or 2022 Final Rankings

1 - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

2 - Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Bayern Munich)

3 - Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

4 - Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Barcelona)

5 - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6 - Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

7 - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

8 - Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

9 - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

10 - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

11 - Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

12 - Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

13 - Sebastien Haller (Ajax/Borussia Dortmund)

14= Fabinho (Liverpool)

14= Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

16 - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

17= Casemiro (Real Madrid)

17= Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina/Juventus)

17= Luis Diaz (FC Porto/Liverpool)

20 - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

21 - Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

22= Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

22= Phil Foden (Manchester City)

22= Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

25= Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

25= Darwin Nunez (Benfica/Liverpool)

25= Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/Real Madrid)

25= Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

25= Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

25= Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |