Premier League Players Most Unvaccinated In Europe's Top Leagues As The Omicron Variant Forces Postponements Across The Country

The Premier League and English football as a whole has hit a huge wall this weekend, with Covid-19 positive tests throughout forcing the majority of matches to be postponed, Aston Villa v Burnley being the latest.

Speculation surrounding the Christmas period fixtures in England on whether they are going to be suspended or not is increasing with each day. This weekend has seen over half the fixtures called off due to positive covid tests.

Many Premier League managers have pushed for a slight suspension of the league in order to get a control of the new Omicron variant and get football back up and running again smoothly.

The government and NHS are hoping for the whole country to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. In his pre-match press conference, Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp supported the booster jab and vaccine process in order to inspire the general public to do so.

According to ITV, the numbers don't lie. They have found that the Premier League players, as a whole, are the most unvaccinated in Europe's elite leagues. Only 68% of the league's players have been double vaccinated, with only 81% of them only having at least one jab.

Serie A is the best for most vaccinated players in it, with 98% of them being double vaccinated. They are followed by Ligue 1 (95%), Bundesliga (94%) and La Liga (90%).

Although, the vaccinations do not stop you getting Covid, it helps prevent the virus from getting worse. As you have to isolate having been in contact with someone with the virus, it has caused havoc throughout English football this weekend.

As the rest of Europe get on with football, we are just living in hope on whether we will continue watching our teams over the holidays.

