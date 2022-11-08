Skip to main content
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC

'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC

Football reporter Adel Al-Mishry has claimed that FSG (Fenway Sports Group) have agreed to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed Qatar bidder.

When David Ornstein broke the news that Liverpool Football Club had been put up for sale by FSG, the footballing world went wild. 

Liverpool has long operated under a sell-to-buy policy that has hampered the club's long-term success on the pitch.

While most supporters would agree that FSG laid the foundation for the club itself to be successful long into the future; many realize that FSG cannot compete financially with Europe's elite clubs including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Alongside the aforementioned clubs, Newcastle (who sit in third place on the Premier League table) have benefited from new owners and a massive financial boost in the transfer market.

With fans and players alike asking for further reinforcements in the transfer market, it has been reported that FSG have agreed to sell the club.

Kuwait Sport TV analyst Adel Al-Mishry reported that a deal between FSG and an unnamed Qatar-based party is 'done'.

The Daily Mirror mentioned that an investment group in Dubai are currently 'weighing up a £4.3 billion bid for Liverpool'.

However, if the report from Adel Al-Mishry is correct, it seems that the party from Dubai is too late.

With new updates coming out by the hour, make sure to keep a close eye on the coverage from LFC Transfer Room.

