Liverpool ‘Willing’ To Pay Release Clause For Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez & Personal Agreement Close

With the World Cup almost over, the return of club football is just around the corner. Despite international football dominating the TVs, domestic football as still continued to create headlines due to transfer talk.

Liverpool have been amongst the talk more than most clubs. With several players linked with a move to Merseyside playing in the World Cup, it’s fair to say the fanbase has kept a close eye on the tournament.

The eyes of the supporters have flittered between players such as Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo, and more recently, Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentinian has played a big part in his sides journey to the Semi-Final, but his future is what the Reds are reportedly most interested in.

Liverpool Paying Up

According to reports by Argentinian journalist Gustavo Yarroch, via ESPN Futbol Argentina, Liverpool are willing to pay the £120m release clause for Benfica star Enzo Fernandez.

The report also states that a personal agreement is close. These new statements follow up from the weekend's reports suggesting that Liverpool had a pre-contract agreement to sign the Argentinian midfielder.

His former side River Plate are attentive to the situation, as they will receive 25% of the fee.

Fernandez will be looking to make his first World Cup final tomorrow as Argentina face Croatia in Qatar. An impressive tournament so far for the youngster has captured the eyes of many, no more so than the Reds.

With reports claiming Jude Bellingham is close to joining Liverpool, are the club in for a sensational double swoop?

