Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

A reliable journalist has somewhat ‘confirmed' Jude Bellingham’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, despite Interest from Real Madrid. 

Jude Bellingham is one of the most exciting youngsters in world football and has been prioritised by both Liverpool and Real Madrid for next summer’s transfer window. 

The Borussia Dortmund youngster has more than impressed since his move from hometown Birmingham City, with standout performances both in the league and Champions League. 

Liverpool V Real Madrid

After missing out on Aurélien Tchouameni to Real Madrid earlier on this summer, The Reds will be in a another battle with their Spanish rivals next year for the signing of the English starlet.

Despite the current injury crisis and frustrations from the fanbase, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have remained adamant that they are unlikely to sign another player in the next week.

Earlier reports suggested that the club will wait until next year before they make a move for Bellingham as he is unavailable this time around. 

Jude Bellingham

Last night Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times, replied to a comment about Dele Ali’s transfer to Besiktas, stating that he is 'looking forward to seeing Jude Bellingham at LFC next year.'

It maybe not an official confirmation, but has Henry revealed the information all Liverpool fans have been waiting for? 

