The Long-Running Dispute ‘Delaying’ Yan Diomande’s Real Madrid Transfer—Explained

Yan Diomande is not yet a Real Madrid player, with a reported dispute between agencies serving to delay the transfer of the teenager’s registration from RB Leipzig.

It’s a problem that has been brewing all year, long before Diomande was deciding what his next step might be. Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool were initially trying to convince him to join them, with Real Madrid arriving on the scene slightly later and winning the fight.

But even with a transfer worth close to $156 million (€135 million) overall believed to be agreed, completion of the Diomande deal is being held up by something out of Real Madrid’s control.

Two Agencies Fighting Over Diomande

Diomande seemingly wanted a bigger agency batting for him. | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

The issue exists between Maxidel Management, the small-time firm run by ex-Côte d’Ivoire national team player Max Gradel, and Roc Nation Sports, Jay-Z’s vast stable which is seeking to grow its soccer presence by picking up players like Diomande. Vinícius Júnior, Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli and USMNT defender Chris Richards are just some of those represented by the latter.

Maxidel Management oversaw Diomande’s transfer to Leipzig from Leganés last summer and signed the player to a new contract for the right to represent him at the start of 2026. The agency called it “a testament to a solid relationship built on trust, commitment and a shared vision for his sporting career” and thanked Diomande for his “loyalty and confidence.”

Just five weeks later, Roc Nation Sports formally welcomed Diomande to the “family” in a social media post. During the early stages of the World Cup in June, Roc Nation’s primary Instagram account shared pictures of the player visiting the firm’s HQ in New York.

Shortly after Roc Nation Sports first laid claim to Diomande, Maxidel Management publicly stated that Diomande “remains contractually bound to our agency.”

Real Madrid Hoping for ‘Swift Resolution’

AS reports that Real Madrid negotiated the transfer with Roc Nation Sports and that Maxidel Management has now filed a complaint with FIFA “alleging a breach of contract.” The Spanish giants are said to have had no idea this was even an issue but expect to be “vindicated” as a result.

Any “open dispute” over a player’s rights could see FIFA delay or even block—in extreme cases—an International Transfer Certificate (ITC). It is key documentation, which FIFPro explains is “provided from one national association to another in order to facilitate the transfer of a player between different countries.”

Why it also matters to Real Madrid is that potentially paying commission to the “wrong” agent in the process can result in penalties, so care is required to navigate the various legalities of the situation. Los Blancos are hoping for a “swift resolution” but it’s easy to see why Maxidel Management would be upset at how this has played out so far, seemingly losing a talent they have nurtured to a bigger fish.

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