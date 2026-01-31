Lucas Paqueta Names Two Premier League Giants He Rejected Before Historic Transfer

In the wake of leaving West Ham United after three-and-a-half years, Lucas Paquetá revealed he rejected potential moves to Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in favour of completing a historic transfer to return to boyhood club Flamengo in Brazil.

Paquetá had been linked with an exit from West Ham for years, having seen a blockbuster switch to Manchester City fall through over a gambling investigation in 2023. He was eventually cleared of all charges and soon made clear his desire to leave England, finding an escape route in Flamengo.

Upon landing in Rio de Janeiro, Paquetá spoke to Flamengo TV and revealed his only priority was returning home.

“Tottenham called, Chelsea called,” Paquetá revealed. “And the funny thing is that Tata [Paquetá’s agent] called all excited and said, ‘Chelsea’s calling, they’re gonna make an offer.’

“I replied, ‘Okay, but what about Flamengo?’ He said, ‘Are you serious?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to know about that. I want to hear about Flamengo,’ and that’s how it all happened.”

The 28-year-old turned down a potential move to two of England’s biggest clubs, opting to leave Europe altogether. Instead, Paquetá returned to Flamengo, the club where he made his debut and played the first three years of his career.

But his return to "El Mengão” is also a historic transfer, not only for the club and the Brazilian league, but for the entire football landscape in the continent.

The Most Expensive Transfer in North, South American History

Lucas Paquetá played 95 games for Flamengo from 2016–19. | Maur Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

Flamengo paid West Ham a staggering £35.8 million (€42 million, $49.4 million) to acquire Paquetá, breaking the record for the most expensive transfer in all of North and South American football history.

The unprecedented fee shattered the previous record that was set only days ago, when Brazilian side Cruzeiro unloaded €27 million ($32 million) to sign Gérson from Russian side Zenit.

The Brazilian league has become the biggest economic powerhouse this side of the Atlantic Ocean. The result? Brazilian clubs have won each of the last seven Copa Libertadores titles—South America’s version of the Champions League.

Flamengo have won three Copa Libertadores titles since Paquetá left the club in Jan. 2019. Now, he returns to El Mengão with the club starting the year as defending Brazilian League and Libertadores monarchs.

A number of players with European pedigree have joined Flamengo in recent times, including former Atlético Madrid stars Saúl Níguez and Samu Lino, as well as former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

Paquetá is joining the strongest team in all of the Americas, a place where he’ll try to rediscover his love for the game at the perfect time.

Paquetá and Brazil’s Quest For Sixth World Cup Title

Paquetá is targeting a second World Cup appearance. | Marco Galvao/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

In his farewell letter to West Ham, Paquetá explained his desire to “find joy in football again and regain my peace.” The Brazilian was immersed in massive scrutiny in recent times, with the English Football Federation investigating him for alleged gambling charges. Although he was cleared from any wrongdoing, it’s clear the situation played a role in his desire to return to Brazil.

Now back donning the black and red colours of Flamengo, Paquetá’s aim is to play consistent minutes to be ready to represent Brazil in the 2026 World Cup.

Paquetá has been included in Carlo Ancelotti’s three most recent Brazil national team rosters, and he’s expected to feature in his second World Cup next summer. In fact, Flamengo just might be the biggest source of talent for La Seleçao in the tournament, with fullbacks Alex Sandro and Danilo also in the mix.

If all goes according to Paquetá’s plan, he’ll be donning the legendary yellow shirt in the summer, looking to end a 24-year drought and finally bring a record sixth World Cup title back to Brazil.

