Kylian Mbappe Injury: Progress, Potential Recovery Date As El Clasico Looms

Real Madrid’s 1–1 draw away at Real Betis would have been miserable for Los Blancos even without the terrifying sight of Kylian Mbappé limping off injured.

The Frenchman managed 81 minutes of the match before signaling to the bench that he needed to be withdrawn. His exit kick-started a downward spiral which ended with a 94th-minute equalizer from Betis right back Héctor Bellerín.

“He was feeling some discomfort and we’ll have to see how it develops.” manager Álvaro Arbeloa stressed after the final whistle.

With just under seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, there were obvious concerns over the impact of this injury on the Frenchman’s preparations for the summer, while Madrid fans are also looking at next month’s Clásico against Barcelona with an air of worry.

What Injury Does Mbappé Have?

Mbappé pull up late on. | Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press/Getty Images

Madrid are yet to formally confirm the extent of Mbappé’s injury but the outcome of their initial pitchside examination found its way into countless reports.

The initial belief is that Mbappé had suffered a left hamstring strain, although further tests will be needed to determine the full severity of his latest blow.

Fans will be relieved to see Mbappé’s issue does not involve his troublesome knee, which has sent him to the sidelines no fewer than three times already this season.

When Could Mbappé Return From Injury?

Until a formal diagnosis is revealed, it is impossible to determine exactly when Mbappé will be ready to return.

Crucially, if the early indications are correct and Mbappé has suffered a simple sprain, any spell on the sidelines is unlikely to be a long one. A few weeks may be needed but that could still be a huge problem for Madrid, with El Clásico currently scheduled for May 10.

To be fit enough to feature in the biggest fixture of the La Liga season, Mbappé would need a recovery timeline of two weeks at the very most—feasible if a minor strain is the final conclusion.

Anything more serious, such as a tear, would have Mbappé worried about his World Cup aspirations. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has recently seen his domestic season ended by a hamstring tear that is not believed to be serious enough to stop him from joining up with the Spain squad in North America, although Chelsea and Brazil youngster Estêvão is not expected to be so fortunate.

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