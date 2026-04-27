Will Kylian Mbappe Play for Real Madrid in El Clasico?

Real Madrid have confirmed Kylian Mbappé suffered a hamstring injury during his side’s 1–1 draw with Real Betis.

Mbappé limped out of the late stages of the game after requesting to be substituted, and initial fears of a muscle strain have since been confirmed by tests over the weekend.

“His recovery will be monitored,” a brief club statement noted, declining to detail the severity of Mbappé’s injury or offer a realistic timeline for his recovery.

Fears of a blow severe enough to keep Mbappé out of the World Cup have been dispelled but there are significant doubts over his involvement in El Clásico against Barcelona on May 10.

The Games Kylian Mbappé Could Miss Through Injury

Mbappé faces a race against time. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid travel to Espanyol next Sunday and they will do so without Mbappé, who will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

That game could ultimately decide the fate of the La Liga title. Barcelona are 11 points clear with five matches to go and face Osasuna 24 hours earlier. Victory over the team currently down in ninth would leave Madrid needing three points to prolong the title race.

If Madrid do get the job done without Mbappé, they will travel to Camp Nou seven days later knowing anything less than victory will see Barcelona handed the title. The stakes could hardly be higher.

Fortunately for Madrid, they may be able to welcome Mbappé back for that decisive fixture. MARCA note El Clásico has been circled as the target date for the Frenchman’s return if everything goes according to plan.

AS report that Madrid are not ruling out a return for Mbappé against Barcelona, which would come as a huge boost to the team’s chances of sealing a six-point swing that would take the title race down to the wire.

If Mbappé does not make it back in time for El Clásico, he may end up looking at the meeting with Real Oviedo four days later as a feasible comeback date. Sevilla and Athletic Club complete Madrid’s fixture list this season.

Even if there is nothing to play for over the final weeks of the season, Mbappé will hope to be back in time to work on his fitness, keen to arrive at this summer’s World Cup as close to peak condition as possible. France’s first game comes against Senegal on June 16.

Real Madrid’s Remaining Fixtures

Date Opponent Sunday, May 3 Espanyol (A) Sunday, May 10 Barcelona (A) Thursday, May 14 Real Oviedo (H) Sunday, May 17* Sevilla (A) Sunday, May 24* Athletic Club (H)

* Dates to be confirmed.

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