Major VAR Changes Set to Arrive for 2026 World Cup—Report
FIFA is reportedly expanding the powers of video assistant referees (VAR) for the 2026 World Cup to include rulings on second yellow cards and corner kick decisions.
What was once supposed to be a simple way to correct “clear and obvious” refereeing errors has evolved into one of the most divisive new additions to soccer. VAR continues to come under fire for time delays and head-scratching decisions across Europe’s top leagues, most recently when Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk’s goal against Manchester City was controversially disallowed.
Despite the seemingly omnipresent scrutiny, VAR is set to have even more authority in the upcoming World Cup. The Times report soccer’s lawmakers will give the green light for VAR to use extra powers on a trial basis in sport’s biggest tournament next summer.
Along with covering goals, penalties, red cards and mistaken identities, VAR will also be able to review second yellow cards and intervene if they believe a corner kick has been mistakenly awarded. The goal is to avoid any glaring errors that could impact the outcome of a World Cup match.
The proposed changes are expected to be submitted ahead of the International Football Association Board’s (IFAB) Annual Business Meeting in January.
FIFA Trialing Radical New VAR Rule
Since there are still seven months until the 2026 World Cup kicks off in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA is using the Arab Cup to trial yet another potential change coming to VAR: cracking down on players feigning injuries.
Players who receive treatment for an injury throughout the tournament in Qatar must leave the pitch for two minutes before they can return; the rule does not apply, though, if the perpetrator of the foul receives a yellow or red card.
The decision comes after Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo seemingly played up a possible injury to avoid getting sent off for his dangerous challenge on Arsenal’s Mikel Merino during the first London derby of the Premier League season.
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke also accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning an injury to allow Pep Guardiola to give instructions to his side during an action-packed second half between the two sides at the Etihad.
Any changes officially implemented for the World Cup would come into effect on June 1.