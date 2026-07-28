Man City ‘Agree’ Record-Breaking Sale for James Trafford
Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement for the sale of James Trafford, striking a $53 million (£40 million) deal with Leeds United to make him the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time.
Trafford joined City last summer with the expectation of being the club’s No. 1. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s availability was later seized upon by the Cityzens, and the Italian usurped the former Burnley shot-stopper, who started the season between the posts.
The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke the news of Leeds’ agreement, revealing that Trafford is set to sign for the Yorkshire club in a deal worth $53 million plus bonuses.
Newcastle United had also been in contention for the England international, and were believed to be Trafford’s preferred destination. However, the Magpies ruled themselves out of the running and opened the door for Leeds to pounce.
What Went So Wrong for James Trafford?
Almost one year ago to the day after he broke Jordan Pickford’s record as England’s most valuable goalkeeper, Trafford is set to eclipse his own record.
Barely a month had elapsed before City pounced on the opportunity to sign Donnarumma for a cut-price $35 million. The Italy international never relinquished his starting berth, with Trafford limited to the domestic cups. However, the 23-year-old played a key role in City’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup double. Trafford was particularly impressive in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal, making an outstanding triple save early in the contest to prevent the Gunners from taking the lead.
With Donnarumma sticking around, Trafford was always going to seek a starting role elsewhere this summer. A long list of Premier League clubs were put on notice, and Leeds have seemingly won the race for his signature.
James Trafford 2025–26 Premier League Stats
Statistic
Total
Matches Played
4
Goals Conceded
6
Saves Made
14
Save %
70
xGOT Conceded
8.5
Goals Prevented
2.5
The Whites were tipped for relegation last season, but survived with comfort. Daniel Farke’s switch to a back three midway through the campaign proved pivotal, as Leeds became an incredibly tough team to beat. They’re now aiming to consolidate, and the potential signing of Trafford would be a major coup.
Veteran Karl Darlow left the club earlier this summer, but Lucas Perri remains on their goalkeeper depth chart. However, Perri was displaced by Darlow last season, and has failed to convince Farke that he could develop into Leeds’ No. 1.
Trafford would assume the starting role were he to complete a transfer to Elland Road, having travelled with the Three Lions to the World Cup. Many have earmarked the 23-year-old as England’s future starting goalkeeper.
Where James Trafford Ranks Among Most Expensive Goalkeepers
Once this deal goes through, Trafford will become the fifth most expensive goalkeeper in soccer history.
He’ll be the priciest English goalkeeper, but his $53 million transfer still pales in comparison to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s $91 million switch to Chelsea in 2018. Liverpool splashed $71 million on Roma’s Alisson that same year, embarking on a much more successful Premier League career than his Spanish counterpart.
A generationally talented Gianluigi Buffon set Juventus back $60 million all the way back in 2001, which is the same fee Manchester United paid for André Onana in 2023. The Cameroonian was not the No. 1 United craved, and he’s now preparing for his second season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor.
Most Expensive Goalkeepers of All Time
Rank / Player
Joined (Year)
Fee
1. Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea (2018)
$91 million
2. Alisson
Liverpool (2018)
$71 million
3. Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus (2001)
$60 million
4. André Onana
Man Utd (2023)
$60 million
5. James Trafford*
Leeds (2026)
$53 million
6. Lucas Chevalier
PSG (2025)
$45 million
* Assuming Trafford’s fee goes through as reported. Data via Transfermarkt. Converted from € to $ at prevailing rate.
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James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.