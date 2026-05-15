Man City Injuries: Every Player Ruled Out of FA Cup Final

There’s been heartbreak for Manchester City during the last two FA Cup finals, but redemption can be earned this weekend.

Man City face Chelsea in this season‘s showpiece event on Saturday looking to make amends for defeats to Manchester United and Crystal Palace across the past two campaigns, while also keeping hopes of a domestic treble alive for the current term.

Pep Guardiola has an insanely deep squad to call upon at Wembley Stadium against the out-of-form and injury-ridden Blues, and the Spaniard won’t want any fitness setbacks before the final.

Here is the latest City injury news ahead of Saturday’s match.

Rodri

Rodri has missed recent games. | Copa/Getty Images

Injury : Groin

: Groin Possible Return Date: May 16 (vs. Chelsea)

Absent since the victory over Arsenal last month due to a groin injury, Rodri has now returned to training, offering City a timely boost down the stretch.

Guardiola will be naturally cautious with Rodri’s reintegration given his recent injury record, but the City boss will be eager to have him involved against Chelsea in some capacity.

City always look much better with Rodri in the team, but whether he’s fit enough to feature at Wembley remains up in the air.

He is City’s only injury question-mark for the clash.

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