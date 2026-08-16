Man City’s Need for Ayyoub Bouaddi Exposed in Humbling Community Shield Loss

Manchester City’s 3–0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield is bound to spark the club into action in the transfer market, preparing for a significant midfield reshuffle.

City already splashed a record $156 million fee on Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest this summer, but Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders are expected to soon depart, with replacements needed.

While City had rebuffed a pair of bids from Barcelona, the back-to-back La Liga champions are reported to have been successful with attempt number three to land the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner. The deal, relayed by The Athletic, could climb to $88.5 million if all add-ons are hit. Reijnders, meanwhile, is somewhat strangely on the verge of signing with Al Qadsiah of the Saudi Pro League.

The targets have become clear. On top of Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, is now Chelsea’s divisive vice-captain Enzo Fernández. There’s scope for both to arrive at the Etihad Stadium in short order, with City reported to be closing in on Bouaddi.

Lille Confirm Ayyoub Bouaddi Negotiations

Davide Ancelotti waxed lyrical over the Man City target. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Davide Ancelotti has only been in charge of Lille since the start of June and has quickly become aware of Bouaddi’s distinct talent. The teenager starred early on during Morocco’s impressive World Cup campaign and is said to be valued at $115 million by the Ligue 1 club.

He’s garnered plenty of transfer buzz in recent windows, and City were targeting the young Moroccan even before the impending loss of Rodri. Ancelotti believes Bouaddi is “going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe for the next 10 years,” confirmed that City talks are ongoing.

The Italian, son of legendary manager Carlo, did still express hope that Lille might keep him, though.

“Of course, there are negotiations,” Ancelotti said after Lille’s preseason draw with Everton on Sunday. “There is interest from so many clubs. He is a really, really good player, and I hope that he is going to stay with us!”

City are the frontrunners, and Maresca wants any new arrivals through the door as soon as possible.

Discussing the potential Bouaddi deal after the Community Shield, the Italian told reporters: “He's still a Lille player, but any new player, for sure, [the sooner] they arrive it’s better, because we are going to start the Premier League in one week, and if they are going to work with us as soon as possible, it’s better because they can understand the way we want to play.”

Manchester City get their campaign underway at home to Bournemouth next Sunday.

Man City’s Midfield Needs Laid Bare in Community Shield

Mateo Kovačić started at the base of Man City’s midfield in Cardiff. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Maresca was thin of midfield options against Arsenal in the Community Shield, but he didn’t help himself by picking Mateo Kovačić over Nico González.

City’s shape in possession was similar to what Maresca installed at Chelsea, with left back Nico O’Reilly drifting into midfield to create a diamond structure. Kovačić performed at the base, while Anderson marauded in the right half-space.

O’Reilly was all over the place defensively, and failed to make any impact with the ball. Still, his role opposite Anderson should suit him, given how effectively he was unleashed by Pep Guardiola last season.

Kovačić was a big issue. The aging Croatian was physically overpowered by Arsenal’s engine room, failing to protect a defense that looked prone to collapsing every time the Gunners ventured forward. His performance was summarized by a pass that preceded his withdrawal. In vast space, Kovačić, attempting to find Jack Grealish down the left, badly dragged his attempt out for a throw-in.

The 32-year-old is not the solution, and City supporters must be wondering why the club has not done more to persuade Rodri to stay for the final year of his contract. Many of the Pep Guardiola-era stalwarts have gone, and the absence of the Spaniard would not only hinder City’s ability to control games in possession this season, but also match their strongest rivals physically.

But are Fernández and Bouaddi, the later particularly at this very early stage of his career, the right profiles to mitigate that potential concern?