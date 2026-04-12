Man City Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Arsenal Quaking After Ruthless Second Half

Manchester City capitalized on Arsenal’s defeat to Bournemouth by producing a standout second half showing at Stamford Bridge that saw them beat Chelsea 3–0.

We looked set for another drab Premier League ’Big Six’ encounter when the two teams entered half-time without the deadlock broken, but Pep Guardiola’s title-chasers turned on the style after the restart and completely blew Chelsea away.

Nico O’Reilly repeated his Carabao Cup final heroics by heading home the opener six minutes into the second half, before ex-Blues defender Marc Guéhi doubled City’s lead with a cultured finish before the hour mark.

Their ruthless streak culminated with Jérémy Doku pinching possession from Moisés Caicedo and finishing beyond Robert Sánchez.

The result leaves City just six points behind Arsenal ahead of next week’s duel in Manchester. While the Gunners appear primed to collapse, the once-perennial title winners are purring once more.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Man City no longer need to dominate for 90 minutes to leave their mark. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

There was more evidence of what exactly this Manchester City team are in west London. They’ve struggled to find themselves this season, perhaps reeling off what was a rather chastening 2024–25 campaign that ended without silverware.

However, Guardiola’s men are performing with the assurance and clarity of some of City’s finest outfits. They go about their business in a slightly different way, with Guardiola accepting that this team, despite the presence of two stalwarts in midfield, aren’t capable of suffocating and controlling as they once could.

Instead, they’re a unit that can overwhelm the opposition in moments. Guardiola’s embracing of a masterful playmaker and two destructive wide players continues to pay dividends amid their recent upsurge, with Rayan Cherki taking full command of City’s latest attacking burst that took the contest away from Chelsea.

As was the case in the Carabao Cup final, when O’Reilly struck twice in quick succession amid a dominant spell, City went bang, bang, bang at Stamford Bridge. Three goals in 17 minutes turned a lifeless showing into a statement triumph.

As he so often does, Guardiola has stumbled upon a winning formula at a critical juncture.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

City turned to Doku to prise the hosts open. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—8.6: Tested early but dealt with everything Chelsea threw at him. Particularly commanding of his box from crosses, and was forced into a great reaction save from Marc Cucurella at 3–0.

RB: Matheus Nunes—8.0: Chelsea had some joy attacking City’s right back in the first half, but that threat faded after half-time.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—7.3: Sought to join in on the fun with a rocket from distance that just bypassed the post on the wrong side.

CB: Marc Guéhi—8.8: The defender took his goal superbly, like a seasoned center forward, but his performance was also impressive because of his efficient work playing out from the back and the interventions he made in the City box to deny the hosts.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—8.3: Threat was merely teased in the opening period, with Chelsea struggling to cope with his forward forays. Showed great strength to shake off Andrey Santos and head City into the lead.

DM: Rodri—7.2: Outduelled a few times early on and looked to be in for a tricky outing up against Cole Palmer between the lines. However, Rodri steadied himself, having somehow avoided a booking in the opening exchanges, and held down the fort at the base of City’s midfield.

DM: Bernardo Silva—7.6: The soon-to-be-departing captain will be cherished for these last few games. Silva buzzed around and was a nuisance all afternoon, with his decoy runs in the half-space aiding City’s playmakers.

RM: Antoine Semenyo—7.4: Proficiency off both feet means he’s a threat off either flank, and Semenyo looked dangerous every time he drifted inside from the right. Guardiola would’ve loved his work rate out of possession, too.

AM: Rayan Cherki—8.8: Came to the fore for the visitors at the start of the second half, teeing up both goals. Cherki’s work for the second was magic.

LM: Jérémy Doku—8.2: City turned to Doku often to prise Chelsea open, and the Belgian delivered after the restart, having frustrated in the opening period. Forced the hosts to double-up, and his hard work was rewarded with a clinical finish after a turnover.

ST: Erling Haaland—6.7: No joy for Haaland in front of goal after his hat-trick last week, but O’Reilly’s recent success in the box wouldn’t be possible without the attention City’s striker attracts.

SUB: Rayan Aït-Nouri (64’ for O’Reilly)—6.3: Replaced the injured O’Reilly at a time when City were really on top. The change in personnel didn’t change that.

SUB: Phil Foden (78’ for Cherki)—6.9: No real time to make an impact.

SUB: Savinho (78’ for Doku)—6.1: The Brazilian’s energy could be crucial in the run-in.

SUB: Mateo Kovačić (81’ for Silva)—N/A

Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), Nathan Aké, Tijjani Reijnders, Omar Marmoush, Nico González.

Player of the Match: Rayan Cherki

What the Ratings Tell Us

O’Reilly was a distinct threat when he crashed the box. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

After a slow and ponderous first half that undoubtedly warranted a half-time shellacking, City opted for the simple solution of giving the ball to Rayan Cherki as much as possible. The Frenchman’s magic touch littered the visitors’ outstanding start to the second half, taking complete control of the game.

as much as possible. The Frenchman’s magic touch littered the visitors’ outstanding start to the second half, taking complete control of the game. City’s attacking threat is all over, but academy starlet Nico O’Reilly has emerged as their most potent weapon at this moment in time. The marauding left back followed his Carabao Cup heroics with a finish that may well develop into his trademark. O’Reilly’s box crash and header broke this game open.

has emerged as their most potent weapon at this moment in time. The marauding left back followed his Carabao Cup heroics with a finish that may well develop into his trademark. O’Reilly’s box crash and header broke this game open. Do you think Marc Guéhi enjoyed that? There were no signs of his former Chelsea allegiance when he raced towards the away end after doubling City’s lead. Pep Guardiola called upon his new players to relish the responsibility of replacing "legends", and Guéhi has certainly done that since joining the club in January.

The Numbers That Explain City’s Rampant Second Half

Of the 1.89 xG Man City created in the game, 1.4 of it was generated in the second half .

. City also notched 13 of their 18 shots , and six of their eight shots on target after the restart.

, and after the restart. Chelsea’s man-to-man press troubled City early, but the visitors were still able to dominate the ball. They ended the game with 64% possession.

Statistic Chelsea Man City Possession 36% 64% Expected Goals (xG) 1.14 1.89 Total Shots 12 18 Shots on Target 3 8 Big Chances 2 3 Pass Accuracy 83% 91% Fouls 10 14 Corners 4 12

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