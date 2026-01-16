Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Rodri, Cherki Return for Derby

After a couple of domestic cup outings, Manchester City are back in Premier League action with a barnstorming derby against rivals Manchester United.

Three consecutive draws means City’s deficit to leaders Arsenal is six points, but they’re kicking off the weekend slate this time around and have the chance to put a dent in Arsenal’s advantage.

Pep Guardiola is continuing to navigate a defensive injury crisis, but he would’ve been mightily encouraged by the resilience on display during a deserved 2–0 victory at Newcastle United on Tuesday—a win that leaves City on the cusp of the Carabao Cup final.

They’re facing up against a United side being managed for the first time by Michael Carrick—since his return to the club that is—and the former midfielder will be the sixth different Red Devils boss Guardiola has come up against since he arrived on English shores in 2016.

Here’s how City could line up at Old Trafford.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-1-4-1)

Antoine Semenyo has enjoyed a productive start to his City career. | Alex Livesey/Danehouse/Getty Images

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italian has been out of the team for their previous two games, with James Trafford handed minutes in the domestic cups. Donnarumma will be back for his first taste of this fixture, though.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The converted midfielder is surely someone City will upgrade on this summer, but for now, he’s Guardiola’s go-to guy at right back.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—Khusanov has shown off his versatility this season, with Guardiola using him at right back in the autumn. Now, the Uzbek international will enjoy a sustained run in the team as a result of City’s pile-up of centre back absentees.

CB: Nathan Aké—Max Alleyne has impressed greatly since being recalled from a loan spell at Watford, but an experienced head could be called upon to partner Khusanov on Saturday.

LB: Nico O’Reilly—Rayan Aït-Nouri is back from AFCON duty, but O’Reilly, who played in midfield at Newcastle, has cemented himself as City’s first-choice left back.

DM: Rodri—Nico González is set for a period on the sidelines, but City have Rodri fit and available again. He was only used off the bench in the week, perhaps with this fixture in mind.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—Many expected new signing Semenyo to provide competition for Jérémy Doku down the left, but Guardiola instead decided to use both wingers in the same team on Tuesday. It was a lot of fun, and we can only hope to see it again at Old Trafford.

CM: Rayan Cherki—City have been the most watchable team in the league since Cherki rose to prominence after his summer arrival. The Frenchman scored a sumptuous goal off the bench at St. James’ Park.

CM: Phil Foden—Only Wayne Rooney, Erling Haaland and Sergio Agüero have scored more goals in this fixture than Foden. The local lad loves Derby Day, and he’ll surely be in the XI.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku teed up Semenyo’s opener in the week and will fancy his chances of dominating whoever Carrick decides to start at right back this weekend—most likely Diogo Dalot.

ST: Erling Haaland—It’s been a slow start to 2026 for Haaland, who has just one goal in his previous five games. However, he’s prolific in the derby, taking his goal tally up to eight against Man Utd with a brace in the reverse fixture.

A scintillating attack is set to rock up at Old Trafford. | FotMob

