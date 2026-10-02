Will Man City Verdict Impact USMNT Star Cavan Sullivan?

Two years ago, 14-year-old Cavan Sullivan pledged his future to Manchester City upon his coming of age.

“They’re like every kid’s dream,” he said of the Premier League giants after signing his first professional contract with the Philadelphia Union. The deal included an agreement to transfer to City once he turned 18.

Fast forward to 2026, and his dream is suddenly under threat. City were found guilty of 114 of 115 charges lodged against them for breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations. The club drew up “sham” contracts and agreements to inflate revenue and reduce costs by £900 million ($1.2 billion) between the 2009–10 and 2017–18 seasons.

City is appealing the verdict, drawing out a saga that has already lasted three years. Potential punishments loom large; everything from a transfer ban to relegation are on the table if the club cannot prove its innocence this time around.

Much of the focus has been on what happens to the likes of Erling Haaland and Co. should the Cityzens get hit with the most extreme penalty. But there is nearly just as much at stake for Sullivan.

Sullivan’s Future Comes Into Focus Amid Uncertainty

Cavan Sullivan is bound for the Etihad Stadium. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

City’s guilty verdict has surely thrown some unexpected obstacles into Sullivan’s path to the Premier League, but it has not changed the player’s trajectory.

The Athletic report the Philadelphia-native is still due to the make Etihad Stadium his new home in January 2028. Despite the fallout from City’s nine years of cheating, “nothing has changed” for Sullivan, who just celebrated his 17th birthday.

The teenager’s contract remains “intact,” and the plan for the next step in his career is the same as it was back in 2024. Sullivan himself has yet to comment on the situation, per sources at the Philadelphia Union.

But all signs point to Sullivan bidding farewell to his boyhood club, where he has exploded into a household name, for a new chapter in Manchester in 15 months. What the new chapter looks like, though, remains to be seen.

If City’s appeal process takes as long as the initial three-year investigation, Sullivan will arrive to his new home without any punishments hurting the club’s standing in the Premier League. Those could of course come later, but the mere threat of them is seemingly not enough to keep the American starlet from donning a sky blue shirt.

The viewpoint could change should City get hit with a massive points deduction or expulsion from the Premier League before Sullivan arrives, but it’s simply too early to tell what the eventual outcome will be for the club or for Sullivan should that become a reality.

FALLOUT ON MAN CITY CHARGES VERDICT

Potential Escape Routes Loom

Cavan Sullivan is capturing the attention of clubs across Europe. | Rich Storry/Getty Images

The good news for Sullivan is he is not short on admirers. The teenager’s stock is growing by the day with each new bit of history he adds to his résumé.

Most recently, Sullivan was named MLS Player of the Month for September 2026, becoming the youngest player ever to receive the honor. He was recognized for his sensational form with the Union; in September alone, he recorded a league-high nine goal contributions.

A call-up to the U.S. men’s national team only increased the hype following the wonderkid. Sullivan made his senior debut for the Stars and Stripes in their 4–1 win over Peru, before he appeared off the bench in the team’s 4–2 win over Chile.

Making a name for himself with both club and country has European suitors circling. Real Madrid and Barcelona have already been linked with Sullivan, and more clubs would surely follow if things go south quickly with City.

It might not be the straightforward, “dream” Sullivan envisioned when he was 14 years old, but he can at least take comfort in the fact that he has options.