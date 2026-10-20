Man City vs. AEK Athens: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City remain perfect in the Premier League after seven matches, but they’re in need of a response in Europe after falling to Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the league phase.

Fortunately, the Cityzens have been blessed with a ‘get-right‘ fixture against Greek outfit AEK Athens. Back fighting with Europe’s elite for the first time since 2018–19, AEK followed their slender victory over LASK with a 3–1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk’s samba stars at Stamford Bridge.

The 14-time Greek champions are unbeaten domestically after six games, but are down in fourth having drawn twice. They had their clash at the weekend with Athens rivals Atromitos postponed due to their European commitments, and it will take an almighty effort for Marko Nikolić’s side to snatch a result in Manchester this week.

Much of the soccer world is willing them on, however, given the guilty verdict that hangs over Man City’s head. The Cityzens have brought the sport into disrepute, and we remain in flux until sanctions are laid out and their appeal is heard.

Enzo Maresca will continue to operate with ignorance, focusing on the tasks at hand on the field. This is a good opportunity for the City boss to rotate after Saturday’s 3–2 win at Ipswich Town, with a trip to an improving Aston Villa looming.

Man City vs. AEK Athens Score Prediction

Rotated Cityzens Get Back on Track

Phil Foden celebrated his return to the Man City team with a goal. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Man City were subject to a Parisian masterclass for 35 minutes on Matchday 2, but would have felt as if a result was theirs for the taking after improving drastically in the second half.

Still, the defeat was hardly disastrous for Maresca’s side, with the length of the league phase reducing the significance of these early encounters. City made the top eight last season despite dropping points in three games, and a trip to Barcelona represents the only major challenge left.

Maresca may switch things around and AEK are well-rested, but you wonder just how much of an impact the visitors being fresher will have against a vastly superior opponent playing their 150th Champions League match.

AEK Athens’ record on the road : The visitors were beaten on their first Champions League away day in eight years last week, losing to Shakhtar on neutral territory. Including that defeat, AEK have won just three of their previous 10 outings on the road in Europe. They’ve failed to win at Levski Sofia, Celje, Noah and Aris Limassol in recent years, so can they be expected to claim a result at Etihad Stadium? They have never won away from home in this competition.

: The visitors were beaten on their first Champions League away day in eight years last week, losing to Shakhtar on neutral territory. Including that defeat, AEK have won just three of their previous 10 outings on the road in Europe. They’ve failed to win at Levski Sofia, Celje, Noah and Aris Limassol in recent years, so can they be expected to claim a result at Etihad Stadium? They have never won away from home in this competition. Man City’s strength in depth : Maresca may opt against using Erling Haaland from the outset on Tuesday, and City have no strikers in reserve. Despite the widespread rotation Maresca is likely to oversee, the hosts’ impressive strength in depth will come to the fore. They could line up with two $100 million midfield assets, as well as Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku.

: Maresca may opt against using Erling Haaland from the outset on Tuesday, and City have no strikers in reserve. Despite the widespread rotation Maresca is likely to oversee, the hosts’ impressive strength in depth will come to the fore. They could line up with two $100 million midfield assets, as well as Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku. AEK’s record vs. English teams: The Greek champions head into Tuesday’s match having won just one of their previous eight matches against English opposition.

Prediction: Man City 3–0 AEK Athens

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. AEK Athens

Maresca confirmed a big blow for the hosts ahead of Tuesday’s game, with Antoine Semenyo expected to miss the next two months as a result of the knee injury he picked up at the weekend.

There are fewer concerns surrounding Erling Haaland’s foot injury, but Man City’s No. 9 will likely be rested midweek anyway. Maresca said ahead of the Ipswich victory that Haaland, Rúben Dias and Marc Guéhi were prime candidates for respite after a busy start to the season.

Nico O’Reilly’s back injury still lingers, and the marauding left back is unlikely to feature.

If Maresca rotates heavily, there could be a rare opportunity for third-choice left back Rayan Aït-Nouri to impress, as well as the quickly forgotten summer arrival Allan. In the potential absence of Haaland, Phil Foden may be utilized as a false nine.

Man City predicted lineup vs. AEK Athens (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Aït-Nouri; Anderson, Bouaddi; Allan, Cherki, Doku; Foden.

AEK Athens Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

AEK head into Tuesday’s match healthy, with goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha likely to be the only absentee due to a wrist injury. The former Lazio shot-stopper is expected to be back in action by the time they face Real Madrid on Nov. 4.

The visitors do have an established strike pairing to lean on, with Luka Jović, once of Real Madrid, and Barnabas Varga working in tandem. The two forwards have each scored four league goals this season, and are awaiting to strike for the first time in this competition.

Croatian playmaker Lovro Majer is another one to keep an eye on. Majer hasn’t quite lived up to his potential after claiming Dinamo Zagreb’s No. 10 jersey as a 20-year-old in 2018, but he’s nonetheless blessed with a lovely left foot and is capable of servicing AEK’s two main goalscorers.

AEK Athens predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-4-2): Brignoli; Rota, Moukoudi, Relvas, Pilo; Majer, Kairinen, Marin, Vitális; Varga, Jović.

What Time Does Man City vs. AEK Athens Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Tuesday, Oct. 20

: Tuesday, Oct. 20 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Willy Delajod (FRA)

Willy Delajod (FRA) VAR: Bram Van Driessche (BEL)

How to Watch Man City vs. AEK Athens on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max