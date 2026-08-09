Man City vs. Atletico Madrid—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Manchester City end their preparations for next weekend’s Community Shield against Arsenal with one final friendly against Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

The two European heavyweights head to Seoul looking to improve on underwhelming showings this summer. City, under new boss Enzo Maresca, fell to Inter before beating the K-League All Stars, while Atletico Madrid are reeling from a 2–1 defeat to the red half of Manchester last week.

The pressure is on City to prove they are ready for England’s curtain-raiser against Arsenal, with limited time to make any more changes.

Atléti do have one more friendly after this, away at Marseille on Friday.

Live Match Tracker

Match Momentum

Match Stats

Match Summary