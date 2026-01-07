Man City vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion clash at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with the hosts looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back draws.
Pep Guardiola’s charges have lost ground in the title fight and head into midweek action six points behind Arsenal. Victory over Brighton would put the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners ahead of their battle with reigning champions Liverpool on Thursday.
While City have suffered several slip-ups on their travels this season, their home form has been mightily impressive. Eight victories from ten home Premier League outings has been key to their title challenge and they will be expecting a ninth triumph when Brighton come to town.
The Cityzens must be wary of their upcoming guests, though, especially considering they tasted defeat on the south coast earlier this season—Brajan Gruda’s late winner completed a comeback victory for Brighton.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of the game.
What Time Does Man City vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: Alex Chilowicz
Man City vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 2 wins
- Brighton: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Brighton
Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26
Brighton 2–0 Burnley - 03/01/26
Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01/01/26
West Ham 2–2 Brighton - 30/12/25
Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25
Arsenal 2–1 Brighton - 27/12/25
Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25
Brighton 0–0 Sunderland - 20/12/25
Man City 2–0 Brentford - 17/12/25
Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Man City Team News
City suffered two devastating defensive injury blows during their weekend draw with Chelsea that could have serious ramifications on their title fight. Joško Gvardiol is staring at months on the sidelines after breaking his leg, while Rúben Dias will miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury.
Considering John Stones is already sidelined, Nathan Aké is expected to partner Abdukodir Khusanov against Brighton, with City even recalling Max Alleyne from his Watford loan to provide cover at the back.
Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush remain at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Oscar Bobb, Savinho and Mateo Kovačić are all sidelined through injury.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Man City predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Aké, O’Reilly; González, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Brighton Team News
Brighton will continue without the services of integral midfielder Carlos Baleba, who is still on international duty at AFCON. He’s joined on the absentee list by the injured quartet of Mats Wieffer, Solly March, Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster.
Yankuba Minteh is touch-and-go for the trip to the Etihad with a dead leg—he missed the weekend win over Burnley—but Fabian Hürzeler believes Kaoru Mitoma should be able to start successive matches for the first time since September.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu; Ayari, Gómez; Gruda, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Man City vs. Brighton Score Prediction
Injuries in defence will unnerve City and encourage Brighton ahead of Wednesday’s duel, but the hosts will still be strong favourites—and for good reason. They have impressed on home soil this term and have the attacking firepower to punish a team who have picked up just nine points from a possible 30 away from home.
Erling Haaland’s scoreless streak has to come to an end sooner rather than later, while Jérémy Doku’s possible return to the XI should cause chaos down Brighton’s right-hand side. In Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki, City have two further game-changers.
Brighton might get on the scoresheet, but you’d do well to bet against the hosts.