SI

Man City vs. Exeter—FA Cup Third Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The two sides have never crossed paths in the professional ranks.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Manchester City are heavy favourites against League One opponents Exeter.
Manchester City are heavy favourites against League One opponents Exeter. / Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City are seeking to saunter into the fourth round of the FA Cup when they host League One outfit Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

Three successive Premier League draws have seen the Cityzens lose ground in the title race but cup competitions will provide a welcome distraction over the coming days. The battle with Exeter is followed by their semifinal first leg battle with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday.

Man City fired eight unanswered goals past Salford City in the third round of last year’s competition and will be aiming to rack up a similarly emphatic scoreline this weekend. Sweeping changes are expected as Pep Guardiola hands his first-team regulars much-needed rests, but that shouldn’t deny the seven-time FA Cup winners a routine triumph.

Exeter have hit a timely patch of form following three wins from their last five games, but manager Gary Caldwell, who was part of the Wigan Athletic squad who famously beat Man City in the 2013 FA Cup final, will still be fearing the worst at the Etihad Stadium. The Grecians are only three points above the drop zone in League One despite sitting in 14th and will expect a hammering.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of the third round tie.

Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed

What Time Does Man City vs. Exeter Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Adam Herczeg
  • VAR: Not in use

Man City vs. Exeter Head-to-Head Record

This is the first ever competitive fixture between Man City and Exeter.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City

Exeter City

Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07/01/26

Huddersfield 2–2 Exeter - 04/01/26

Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26

Exeter 1–0 Luton - 01/01/26

Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01/01/26

Wimbledon 0–1 Exeter - 29/12/25

Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25

Cardiff 1–0 Exeter - 26/12/25

Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25

Exeter 3–0 Barnsley - 20/12/25

How to Watch Man City vs. Exeter on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

Not televised—audio coverage available via BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

United States

ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV

Canada

Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Plus

Mexico

FOX One

Man City Team News

Antoine Semenyo (left) posing with Hugo Viani.
Antoine Semenyo (left) could make his Man City debut. / Manchester City

All eyes will be on new signing Antoine Semenyo this weekend, with the ex-Bournemouth star available to face Exeter on Saturday. Whether he starts, features from the bench or is rested entirely remains to be seen.

Guardiola does find himself light on options heading into the third round clash, however, with centre backs Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol and John Stones all unavailable. Mateo Kovačić is absent in the midfield, too, while injuries to Savinho and Oscar Bobb limit options out wide.

Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, further restricting Guardiola’s selection options, and the Spanish manager is expected to hand opportunities to academy stars and fringe players.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Exeter

Man City predicted lineup
An array of academy starlets could feature. / FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Exeter (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Gray, González; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa.

Exeter Team News

Exeter are likely to be without Josh Magennis, Ryan Rydel, Johnly Yfeko and Danny Andrew for the trip to the Etihad. Sil Swinkels will also no longer be available for Caldwell, having recently been recalled by parent club Aston Villa and sent to Chesterfield on loan.

Pierce Sweeney is likely to be recalled to the lineup after being benched against Huddersfield Town last weekend, lining up alongside former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ed Turns in the backline.

Caldwell’s only other change could be Jake Doyle-Hayes, who may come into the team for youngster Liam Oakes.

Exeter Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Exeter predicted lineup
Exeter have an enormous task on the horizon. / FotMob

Exeter predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-1-2): Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Cole; Wareham, Higgins.

Man City vs. Exeter Score Prediction

Injuries and international absentees mean that Guardiola’s rotated lineup will feature a fair few youngsters, but that shouldn’t prevent Man City from easing to victory. Even if they start slowly at the Etihad, they will be able to call upon some astonishing substitutes.

Exeter will be desperate to keep the game tight for as long as possible and maybe take advantage of changes in Man City’s backline, but they will need the mightiest of miracles to force the match to extra time—let alone taste victory.

Prediction: Man City 4–0 Exeter

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer