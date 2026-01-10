Man City vs. Exeter—FA Cup Third Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City are seeking to saunter into the fourth round of the FA Cup when they host League One outfit Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.
Three successive Premier League draws have seen the Cityzens lose ground in the title race but cup competitions will provide a welcome distraction over the coming days. The battle with Exeter is followed by their semifinal first leg battle with Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup next Tuesday.
Man City fired eight unanswered goals past Salford City in the third round of last year’s competition and will be aiming to rack up a similarly emphatic scoreline this weekend. Sweeping changes are expected as Pep Guardiola hands his first-team regulars much-needed rests, but that shouldn’t deny the seven-time FA Cup winners a routine triumph.
Exeter have hit a timely patch of form following three wins from their last five games, but manager Gary Caldwell, who was part of the Wigan Athletic squad who famously beat Man City in the 2013 FA Cup final, will still be fearing the worst at the Etihad Stadium. The Grecians are only three points above the drop zone in League One despite sitting in 14th and will expect a hammering.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s preview of the third round tie.
What Time Does Man City vs. Exeter Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 10
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Adam Herczeg
- VAR: Not in use
Man City vs. Exeter Head-to-Head Record
This is the first ever competitive fixture between Man City and Exeter.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Exeter City
Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07/01/26
Huddersfield 2–2 Exeter - 04/01/26
Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26
Exeter 1–0 Luton - 01/01/26
Sunderland 0–0 Man City - 01/01/26
Wimbledon 0–1 Exeter - 29/12/25
Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City - 27/12/25
Cardiff 1–0 Exeter - 26/12/25
Man City 3–0 West Ham - 20/12/25
Exeter 3–0 Barnsley - 20/12/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Exeter on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—audio coverage available via BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra
United States
ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV
Canada
Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
FOX One
Man City Team News
All eyes will be on new signing Antoine Semenyo this weekend, with the ex-Bournemouth star available to face Exeter on Saturday. Whether he starts, features from the bench or is rested entirely remains to be seen.
Guardiola does find himself light on options heading into the third round clash, however, with centre backs Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol and John Stones all unavailable. Mateo Kovačić is absent in the midfield, too, while injuries to Savinho and Oscar Bobb limit options out wide.
Rayan Aït-Nouri and Omar Marmoush are still at the Africa Cup of Nations, further restricting Guardiola’s selection options, and the Spanish manager is expected to hand opportunities to academy stars and fringe players.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Exeter
Man City predicted lineup vs. Exeter (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Gray, González; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa.
Exeter Team News
Exeter are likely to be without Josh Magennis, Ryan Rydel, Johnly Yfeko and Danny Andrew for the trip to the Etihad. Sil Swinkels will also no longer be available for Caldwell, having recently been recalled by parent club Aston Villa and sent to Chesterfield on loan.
Pierce Sweeney is likely to be recalled to the lineup after being benched against Huddersfield Town last weekend, lining up alongside former Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ed Turns in the backline.
Caldwell’s only other change could be Jake Doyle-Hayes, who may come into the team for youngster Liam Oakes.
Exeter Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Exeter predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-4-1-2): Whitworth; Sweeney, Fitzwater, Turns; Niskanen, Doyle-Hayes, Brierley, McMillan; Cole; Wareham, Higgins.
Man City vs. Exeter Score Prediction
Injuries and international absentees mean that Guardiola’s rotated lineup will feature a fair few youngsters, but that shouldn’t prevent Man City from easing to victory. Even if they start slowly at the Etihad, they will be able to call upon some astonishing substitutes.
Exeter will be desperate to keep the game tight for as long as possible and maybe take advantage of changes in Man City’s backline, but they will need the mightiest of miracles to force the match to extra time—let alone taste victory.