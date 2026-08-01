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Man City vs. Inter Milan—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

The 2023 Champions League finalists go head-to-head in Hong Kong.
Toby Cudworth|
New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca takes on Inter’s Serie A winning manager Cristian Chivu.
New Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca takes on Inter’s Serie A winning manager Cristian Chivu. | Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images (Maresca), Mattia Pistoia/Inter/Getty Images (Chivu)

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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