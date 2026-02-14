Man City vs. Salford—FA Cup Fourth Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City will be looking to ease into the FA Cup fifth round when they welcome neighbours Salford City back to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The ’Class of ’92’-owned League Two outfit were put to the sword by Pep Guardiola’s side in this competition last season, losing 8–0. They’ve progressed into the fourth round for the very first time on this occasion, courtesy of a chaotic 3–2 victory over Swindon Town last month.

Having enjoyed their big day out at the Etihad 13 months ago, Karl Robinson may have preferred an alternate fixture this weekend, especially after seeing the Cityzens thump Exeter City 10–1 in the previous round.

Guardiola‘s men were beaten finalists last season, and they enter this fixture off the back of an excellent few days. They followed up their dramatic late turnaround at Anfield with a 3–0 victory over Fulham, and Arsenal’s 1–1 draw at Brentford on Thursday means City trail by just four points at the Premier League’s summit.

What Time Does Man City vs. Salford Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Etihad Stadium

: Etihad Stadium Date : Saturday, Feb. 14

: Saturday, Feb. 14 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Matt Donohue

Man City vs. Salford Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

Man City : 1 win

: 1 win Salford : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws: 0

Last meeting: Man City 8–0 Salford (Jan. 11, 2025)—FA Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man City (WWWDW) Salford (LLWLW) Man City 3–0 Fulham Accrington Stanley 1–0 Salford Liverpool 1–2 Man City Tranmere 0–2 Salford Man City 3–1 Newcastle Salford 0–1 Chesterfield Tottenham 2–2 Man City Salford 1–0 Bristol Rovers Man City 2–0 Galatasaray Salford 3–2 Swindon

How to Watch Man City vs. Salford on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Not available – radio coverage provided by TalkSport 2 Radio UK United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Canada Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Plus Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Man City Team News

Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time against Fulham. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Erling Haaland ended his Premier League goal drought from open play in the week, but he was then withdrawn at half-time with a suspected knock. While it would seem that the striker has avoided a major issue, he likely won’t play a part this weekend.

Guardiola has said a decision regarding his status will be made after Friday’s training session, as is the case for John Stones. The defender was back in the matchday squad on Wednesday night but didn’t feature off the bench.

Otherwise, City’s injury situation hasn’t changed ahead of Salford’s visit. Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić and Jérémy Doku are still out of action.

There may be a first senior start for 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo, who scored on debut against Exeter in the third round.

Guardiola will ring the changes on Saturday afternoon. | FotMo

Man City predicted lineup vs. Salford (4-1-4-1): Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Alleyne, Aït-Nouri; González; Cherki, Reijnders, O’Reilly, McAidoo; Marmoush.

Salford Team News

Karl Robinson will be hoping for an improved result from last season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Only a couple of Salford players are set to experience the Etihad for a second time on Saturday afternoon, including defender Luke Garbutt and goalkeeper Matty Young.

The visitors are without Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Ade Oluwo, Michael Rose and Kadeem Harris through injuries, while Haji Mnoga and Brandon Cooper could also miss out.

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington joined the League Two side on loan in January and is set to start at the heart of Salford’s defence this weekend.

Salford Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Salford are back at the Etihad for the second season running. | FotMob

Salford predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-1-4-2): Young; Turton, Dorrington, Garbutt; Butcher; Longelo, Woodburn, Grant, N’Mai; Graydon, Udoh.

Man City vs. Salford Score Prediction

There’s going to be a lack of magic in Manchester this weekend, with City expected to cruise for a second time against Robinson’s Salford.

However, we’ll be nice and project the Cityzens to win by a less emphatic margin. While Salford’s form is spotty, they’re sixth in the fourth tier and will be determined not to be subject to such a harsh beating this time.

And hey, they might even score.

Prediction: Man City 5–1 Salford

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE