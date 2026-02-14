Man City vs. Salford—FA Cup Fourth Round: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City will be looking to ease into the FA Cup fifth round when they welcome neighbours Salford City back to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The ’Class of ’92’-owned League Two outfit were put to the sword by Pep Guardiola’s side in this competition last season, losing 8–0. They’ve progressed into the fourth round for the very first time on this occasion, courtesy of a chaotic 3–2 victory over Swindon Town last month.
Having enjoyed their big day out at the Etihad 13 months ago, Karl Robinson may have preferred an alternate fixture this weekend, especially after seeing the Cityzens thump Exeter City 10–1 in the previous round.
Guardiola‘s men were beaten finalists last season, and they enter this fixture off the back of an excellent few days. They followed up their dramatic late turnaround at Anfield with a 3–0 victory over Fulham, and Arsenal’s 1–1 draw at Brentford on Thursday means City trail by just four points at the Premier League’s summit.
What Time Does Man City vs. Salford Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 14
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Matt Donohue
Man City vs. Salford Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Man City: 1 win
- Salford: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Man City 8–0 Salford (Jan. 11, 2025)—FA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City (WWWDW)
Salford (LLWLW)
Man City 3–0 Fulham
Accrington Stanley 1–0 Salford
Liverpool 1–2 Man City
Tranmere 0–2 Salford
Man City 3–1 Newcastle
Salford 0–1 Chesterfield
Tottenham 2–2 Man City
Salford 1–0 Bristol Rovers
Man City 2–0 Galatasaray
Salford 3–2 Swindon
How to Watch Man City vs. Salford on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Not available – radio coverage provided by TalkSport 2 Radio UK
United States
ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
Sportsnet One, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go
Man City Team News
Erling Haaland ended his Premier League goal drought from open play in the week, but he was then withdrawn at half-time with a suspected knock. While it would seem that the striker has avoided a major issue, he likely won’t play a part this weekend.
Guardiola has said a decision regarding his status will be made after Friday’s training session, as is the case for John Stones. The defender was back in the matchday squad on Wednesday night but didn’t feature off the bench.
Otherwise, City’s injury situation hasn’t changed ahead of Salford’s visit. Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić and Jérémy Doku are still out of action.
There may be a first senior start for 17-year-old Ryan McAidoo, who scored on debut against Exeter in the third round.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Salford
Man City predicted lineup vs. Salford (4-1-4-1): Trafford; Lewis, Stones, Alleyne, Aït-Nouri; González; Cherki, Reijnders, O’Reilly, McAidoo; Marmoush.
Salford Team News
Only a couple of Salford players are set to experience the Etihad for a second time on Saturday afternoon, including defender Luke Garbutt and goalkeeper Matty Young.
The visitors are without Jay Bird, Tom Edwards, Ade Oluwo, Michael Rose and Kadeem Harris through injuries, while Haji Mnoga and Brandon Cooper could also miss out.
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Dorrington joined the League Two side on loan in January and is set to start at the heart of Salford’s defence this weekend.
Salford Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Salford predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-1-4-2): Young; Turton, Dorrington, Garbutt; Butcher; Longelo, Woodburn, Grant, N’Mai; Graydon, Udoh.
Man City vs. Salford Score Prediction
There’s going to be a lack of magic in Manchester this weekend, with City expected to cruise for a second time against Robinson’s Salford.
However, we’ll be nice and project the Cityzens to win by a less emphatic margin. While Salford’s form is spotty, they’re sixth in the fourth tier and will be determined not to be subject to such a harsh beating this time.
And hey, they might even score.
Prediction: Man City 5–1 Salford
READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE
James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.