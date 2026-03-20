Man City XI vs. Arsenal: Marmoush Battles for Start—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City can clinch their first trophy in nearly two years when they tackle Premier League leaders Arsenal at Wembley Stadium in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

After their bruising Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid and as hope of Premier League glory fades, Sunday’s showpiece event has become even more significant for Pep Guardiola’s men. Defeat to Arsenal would deal another devastating blow to their self-belief.

Victory, however, could ignite the final two months of the season, while it would also move City to within one title of current Carabao Cup record winners Liverpool. Arsenal may have form on their side, but the Cityzens boast the knowhow for such mammoth occasions.

Man City Almost at Full-Strength

Pep Guardiola has just one absentee. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

One of few positives from recent weeks for City is the emptying of the treatment room. Guardiola has welcomed Rico Lewis, Max Alleyne and long-term absentee Mateo Kovačić back to the fold, meaning Joško Gvardiol is the only player missing ahead of Sunday’s critical clash.

Guardiola has confirmed that deputy goalkeeper James Trafford will start at Wembley having featured in all of City’s domestic cup games this season, with Gianluigi Donnarumma forced to accept his place on the bench.

Antoine Semenyo, Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guéhi are among those who appear likely to re-enter the XI after being benched on Tuesday, with Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Abdukodir Khusanov making way.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol.

Joško Gvardiol. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)

There will be changes from the midweek loss. | FotMob

GK: James Trafford—There are no doubts about Trafford’s starting role after Guardiola’s pre-match press conference, with the Englishman deserving of an opportunity at a major title.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes certainly provides City with some necessary attacking thrust from right back, but Arsenal could look to exploit the space vacated by the Portugal international’s forays forward.

CB: Rúben Dias—The defender’s standards have slipped over the past year and he’s no longer the imperious force he once was in Guardiola’s backline. However, muscle memory may kick in at Wembley, a venue at which Dias has won so many trophies.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Guéhi has enjoyed his recent trips to Wembley. After beating City in the FA Cup final and then Liverpool in the Community Shield with Crystal Palace, Arsenal could be his next victims.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—The Algerian will have to play the perfect game to thwart Bukayo Saka, even with the Englishman struggling to replicate his usually electric form.

DM: Rodri—Rodri scored what was technically the winning goal in the 2020 Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa and also popped up with the crucial strike in the 2023 Champions League final. Beware, Arsenal.

DM: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly appears much happier in midfield and might be drafted back into the team to help contest a fierce central battle with the likes of Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

RW: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo has never won silverware in his professional career and will be determined to lift a first trophy aloft come the full-time whistle on Sunday.

AM: Bernardo Silva—Silva is one of few survivors from the City team that beat Arsenal 3–0 in the 2018 Carabao Cup final—the first of the diminutive midfielder’s 17 trophies since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku has scored in a final at Wembley, although it was merely a consolation in the 2024 FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United. The Belgian will hope for a happier outcome on this occasion.

ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland notoriously struggles in finals, failing to score in any of the eight he’s played with City (including the Community Shield). The Norwegian desperately needs to break his duck against the Gunners.

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