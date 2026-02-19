Man City XI vs. Newcastle: Haaland Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City continue their push to usurp Arsenal at the Premier League’s summit but must overcome an in-form Newcastle United side to close the gap.

Pep Guardiola and his players gleefully watched the table-toppers stumble at last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday and they can move to within two points of their title rivals with victory over the Magpies on Saturday night.

With Arsenal not in action until the north London derby on Sunday afternoon, City have the chance to turn up the pressure on the leaders—although they will be without some key performers for a critical battle with the Magpies.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: LWDWW

Team News

City hope to have Haaland available. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Max Alleyne.

Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Max Alleyne. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-3-3

All eyes will be on Erling Haaland this weekend. The Premier League’s top scorer is battling a small muscle injury and missed the FA Cup fourth round. Haaland remains a slight doubt for Newcastle’s visit despite Guardiola confirming his ailment is not serious.

Max Alleyne has joined a crowded treatment room after being withdrawn early last weekend and he’s now keeping Croatian duo Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić company on the sidelines.

In the wide areas, City still find themselves without Jérémy Doku and Savinho.

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-3-3)

City have a wealth of options across their squad. | FotMob

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The towering Italian has had almost two weeks off after being rested in last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Salford City, ensuring he’s fresh for a battle with Newcastle’s forwards.

RB: Matheus Nunes—Whether it’s Harvey Barnes or Anthony Gordon powering down Newcastle’s left, Nunes will have to be on his toes against the speedy wingers.

CB: Rúben Dias—Gordon was used centrally midweek and scored four in Newcastle’s 6–1 demolition of Qarabağ. Dias may prefer a duel with the less mobile Nick Woltemade on Saturday night.

CB: Marc Guéhi—Opening his City account in the FA Cup last weekend, Guéhi has made an immediate impact in stabilising Guardiola’s defence.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—A stop-start debut season has been re-energised by a consistent run in the XI since the Africa Cup of Nations. The Algerian has started City’s last six in all competitions.

CM: Bernardo Silva—City still rely on the experience and technical class of their diminutive Portuguese maestro, with Silva likely to play a key part in controlling the tempo against a combative Newcastle team.

CM: Rodri—Rodri has not been at his imperious best this term but he should dominate the midfield battle on Saturday with the influential Bruno Guimarães missing for the Magpies.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—The youngster has reprised his midfield role in recent weeks to bolster the engine room and make room for Aït-Nouri. He scored in the recent 3–0 Premier League win over Fulham as he enjoys a spell in his preferred position.

RW: Rayan Cherki—City have been dependent on Cherki’s creativity and wizardry this season and with injuries to wide men, the versatile Frenchman could be utilised on the right wing against Newcastle.

ST: Erling Haaland—With Haaland’s injury not considered serious, there appears a strong chance he returns to the team against Newcastle. Omar Marmoush, who scored two against Saturday’s opponents in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, is on standby just in case.

LW: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo has scored or assisted in four of his last six games with Newcastle and his terrific form suggests he could add to that tally on Saturday,

