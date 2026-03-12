Man City XI vs. West Ham: Changes Needed After Midweek Implosion—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Manchester City begin a pivotal week of action across three different competitions by visiting relegation-threatened West Ham United in the Premier League.

Seven points adrift of Arsenal at the summit, the Cityzens can afford no further slip-ups in their pursuit of Premier League glory, but one eye could shift to two critical fixtures on the horizon during the upcoming trip to the London Stadium.

City are required to overturn a three-goal deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Real Madrid on Tuesday night, after which they return to England’s capital for the Carabao Cup final with Arsenal.

A potentially season-defining week will require Pep Guardiola to make some big decisions, especially after disaster at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola Suspended for London Trip

Guardiola looked bewildered on the touchline at the Bernabéu but will be absent from the dugout entirely this weekend. The Spaniard serves the first of his two-match suspension against West Ham, although the positive news being he isn’t banned for either the return leg with Madrid or the Carabao Cup final.

The City boss will be one of few absentees after an emptying of the treatment room, but there are still several who will miss out. Croatian duo Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol are still recovering from long-term issues and Rico Lewis is a significant doubt with an ankle issue.

Guardiola will want to rotate where possible without weakening his side and that could result in promotions for Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matheus Nunes and Rayan Cherki after they were benched midweek.

Whether Guardiola will rest more influential players, such as Erling Haaland, Rodri and his center back pairing of Marc Guéhi and Rúben Dias, remains to be seen.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Rico Lewis.

Joško Gvardiol, Mateo Kovačić, Rico Lewis. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-1-3-2

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham (4-1-3-2)

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma made the Champions League his own with Paris Saint-Germain last season but an unconvincing midweek showing might have knocked his confidence ahead of the trip to West Ham.

RB: Matheus Nunes—The Portugal international will return at right back ahead of Abdukodir Khusanov, improving City with his attacking influence down the right wing.

CB: Rúben Dias—Dias was unable to rescue a misfiring defense in Madrid but will enjoy a less arduous away day at the London Stadium.

CB: Marc Guéhi—It was a Champions League debut to forget for Guéhi from an individual and collective standpoint. A return to the comfort of the Premier League should re-energize the Englishman.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—Nico O’Reilly endured an absolutely abysmal evening at left back against Madrid and should return to his midfield post, making room for Aït-Nouri to re-enter the XI.

DM: Rodri—Rodri was one of few to come away from the Bernabéu with his dignity intact. The Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t particularly inspiring in his homeland but can be forgiven after being left totally exposed in City’s midfield.

CM: Rayan Cherki—City could require some Cherki magic to carve open their resilient hosts, who are comfortable sitting incredibly deep and suffocating central areas.

CM: Bernardo Silva—Another to struggle in Spain but Silva should retain his berth regardless. One of Guardiola’s favorites in the engine room, he was at least spared the final 20 minutes midweek.

CM: Nico O’Reilly—A chastening evening will hopefully prove an invaluable learning opportunity for the youngster, while almost certainly forcing Guardiola to reinstate him in midfield.

ST: Antoine Semenyo—Semenyo was unable to register a debut goal in the Champions League and he will be searching for a first ever strike against West Ham on his sixth attempt.

ST: Erling Haaland—The impressive form of Omar Marmoush could result in Haaland being rested ahead of two seismic battles after the West Ham clash. However, with Premier League points being so precious for City, the Norwegian could start against a team he’s scored 11 times against—only RB Leipzig (12) have been punished more frequently.

