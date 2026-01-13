Man Utd ‘Reach Agreement’ to Appoint Interim Manager

Manchester United have finalised an agreement with Michael Carrick to become the team’s interim manager until the end of the season, a report has revealed.

Having parted ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this month, United declined against naming a permanent replacement and instead pursued an interim boss, with Carrick an early favourite alongside fellow former players Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

After talks with all three, United settled on Carrick as their preferred candidate, and now The Athletic state an agreement with the former midfielder has been struck.

Negotiations with Carrick, which also revolved around his preferred backroom staff, have reached a positive conclusion and formal confirmation of his return to Old Trafford is expected shortly.

Should all go according to plan, Carrick will have several days on the training ground to prepare the team for Saturday’s derby against Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney Open to Man Utd Return Under Carrick

Wayne Rooney would happily return to Man Utd. | Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Carrick is expected to bring a team of staff with him to Old Trafford but, as it stands, no further details about his coaching team have been released.

One of Carrick’s former teammates, legendary striker Wayne Rooney, has admitted he would jump at the opportunity to reunite with his close friend if given the opportunity.

“Of course I would, it’s a no-brainer,” the former Plymouth manager confessed on his self-titled BBC podcast. “I was with him in Barbados last week, so obviously none of us saw this coming.

“I’m not begging for a job here, by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in, of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing. Whether Michael goes in or if that’s Fletch [Darren Fletcher] or John O’Shea or myself, it needs people who know the football club. The club has lost its identity.

“Having people who know the club and care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player. I think that’s where the club needs to be.

“I’ve spoken about it earlier in the season, that the club’s lost its family feel. I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the spirit of Manchester United back into the football club.”

