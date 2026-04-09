Man Utd Break 24-Year Tradition With Announcement of 2026–27 Preseason Fixtures

Manchester United will remain in Europe for the first time in 24 years after announcing their 2026–27 preseason fixtures.

Aside from 2020 and 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted overseas travel, United have left Europe in every summer since 2002, often traveling to the United States or Asia on global tours that have been commercial successes.

But with this summer’s World Cup already taking most of the squad to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the decision has been made to keep the team in Europe.

United confirmed earlier this month that their summer would end with a friendly against Leeds United in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, on Aug. 12, and now a further four fixtures have been announced.

“Following the announcement of our match against Leeds United in Dublin, we’re excited to confirm four more preseason fixtures in the Nordics,” director of football Jason Wilcox said. “We’re delighted to be playing in some fantastic cities, against opponents who will provide a strong test for us.

“We have the best fans in the world, and this schedule gives us a great opportunity to connect with our supporters across Europe. We’re really looking forward to getting out there and putting in the hard work ahead of a big season.”

Man Utd’s 2026–27 Preseason Fixtures

Opponent Date Destination Wrexham July 18 Helsinki, Finland Rosenborg July 24 Trondheim, Norway Atlético Madrid Aug. 1 Stockholm, Sweden PSG Aug. 8 Gothenberg, Sweden Leeds United Aug. 12 Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Man Utd Wise to Stay Closer to Home

The chance to rest will be gleefully accepted. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Soccer’s relentless calendar has attracted plenty of controversy over the years, with players openly pleading with those responsible to find them more opportunities to rest. With the World Cup this summer, that will not be possible.

Fatigued players will get limited rest between the end of the season and the start of the World Cup on June 11. Those that enjoy deep runs in the tournament will be busy until mid-July, almost three weeks after United usually start preseason training at their Carrington home base.

The tight nature of the schedule is reflected by the fact that United’s first friendly, against Wrexham in Finland, actually comes one day before the World Cup final. Clearly, a reduced squad will make that journey.

United will want most of their big names back by August, when the level of competition picks up in fixtures presented by chief sponsors Snapdragon. Any player who makes it to the World Cup final will get around two weeks before needing to feature for United in preseason, which is nowhere near enough rest for elite athletes after a tough, year-long campaign, but that is just the reality of the situation.

Faced with that conundrum, United have wisely opted to spare their players from more lengthy flights across timezones, doing what they can to protect the squad even if it may not be the most financially beneficial choice.

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