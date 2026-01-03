Man Utd Revisit January Deal for £100 Million Midfield Target—Report
Manchester United have contacted Brighton & Hove Albion to discuss a January deal for long-time target Carlos Baleba, it has emerged.
United manager Ruben Amorim has not hidden his desire for midfield reinforcements and Baleba climbed to the top of the club’s shortlist during the summer, when the need for an expensive new forward line left them unwilling to proceed with a deal expected to cost upwards of £100 million ($134.5 million).
Since then, Baleba has struggled with a slump in individual form which he has stressed was not down to United’s failed approach during the summer.
With United still on the hunt for a new midfielder, Sky Sports News states the Red Devils have once again asked about the possibility of signing Baleba during the January transfer window.
However, as was the case during the summer, the move is not expected to progress as Brighton stand firm on their demands.
The Seagulls hope to keep Baleba until the summer, when they believe a number of top sides will be chasing central midfielders and could spark a bidding war for the 22-year-old.
Man Utd Add Two New Names to Midfield Shortlist
While Baleba is understood to be United’s top target in midfield, he is by no means the only name under consideration.
United’s interest in the likes of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is no secret but, like Baleba, the England duo are expected to come with bumper price tags as Europe’s elite start to circle.
In search of cheaper options, United are also understood to have expressed an interest in Lille’s 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi and 19-year-old Christos Mouzakitis of Olympiacos.
With all this going on in the background, Amorim has done his best to cool expectations publicly, suggesting there have been no talks about reinforcements or departures during the January window.
The boss insisted unsettled fringe players like Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have not asked to leave this month and also argued that he does not expect to have those conversations either, despite both players attracting significant interest from across Europe.