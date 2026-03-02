Man Utd ‘Set Deadline’ for New Manager Search As Michael Carrick Challenge Revealed

Manchester United hope to have appointed a permanent manager before this summer’s World Cup gets underway, with a report revealing how current interim boss Michael Carrick could land the job himself.

Carrick has six wins and a draw from just seven games in charge since joining in January as temporary cover until the end of the season, leading the Red Devils up to third in the Premier League standings.

Keeping that spot, according to the Manchester Evening News, will see Carrick offered the chance to remain beyond this season, with United making it clear that they will be unable to ignore the former midfielder if he manages to deliver Champions League football.

If United fall short, they are expected to look elsewhere, but club officials do not want an extended search. The opening of the World Cup, on June 11, is seen as the internal deadline for a permanent appointment to be made.

Does Carrick Deserve Permanent Man Utd Job?

Things could hardly be going better for Carrick. | MB Media/Getty Images

As is the case with any interim position, the door is almost always open when it comes to a longer role, but few expected Carrick to really grasp this opportunity with two hands.

Before parachuting into Old Trafford, Carrick had enjoyed a respectable managerial career at a level which would rarely interest a club of United’s stature. He oversaw 136 games with Championship outfit Middlesbrough, initially catching the eye before failure to reach the playoffs saw him sacked at the end of last season.

Carrick was not recruited by United for his tactical brilliance, but rather his relationship with the club and his deep understanding of what it means to take to the Old Trafford turf, built up over 12 years as a player. The hope was that he would provide a morale boost and steady the ship, buying United time to find a ‘real’ candidate.

Seven games later and Carrick’s is the name on everyone’s lips. He is yet to taste defeat, winning six and drawing one, and that even extends to his previous spell as caretaker in 2021, when Carrick beat both Villarreal and Arsenal either side of a draw with Chelsea.

Those spells may be five years apart, but the numbers speak for themselves: 10 games, eight wins and two draws. This season alone has brought victories over Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, playing an entertaining brand of soccer into which both players and fans have bought wholeheartedly.

At this point, how could United look anywhere else?

To play devil’s advocate, the biggest concern surrounding Carrick is his comparative inexperience. A run of strong form now is all well and good, but how does he react when things go sour? That response to adversity at the highest level is something that is usually learned over years and years, rather than two-and-a-half seasons in the second tier.

It is up to Carrick to convince United’s board that he is up for that challenge and, to his credit, we have already seen glimpses. The Red Devils recently had to come from behind to beat Crystal Palace and managed to fight off comebacks from both Arsenal and Fulham, coming out on top when the going started to get tough.

That level of success is already starting to get Carrick noticed higher up at Old Trafford.

“Week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive,” Fabrizio Romano revealed. “When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well—but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager. It is not decided, but the opportunity is there and he is surprising everyone at the club.”

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC