Man Utd ‘Hold Talks’ With Agent of Frustrated Forward
Manchester United are reported to have reached out to agent Jorge Mendes for a conversation over the future of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.
The Red Devils enjoyed a successful summer transfer window, which saw them spend over £200 million ($263.3 million) to bolster their forward line with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško.
Cunha and Mbeumo have both settled in quickly, but Šeško was struggling before being struck down with a knee injury, the severity of which has not yet been revealed.
With United looking to build a deep, functional squad over the coming years, more forwards are already being examined, and the uncertain future of unsettled striker Joshua Zirkzee could amplify the need for further signings.
According to German publication BILD, United have expressed an interest in 23-year-old Adeyemi, who finds himself locked in an uncomfortable situation in Dortmund amid concerns over his relationship with manager Niko Kovač.
United have spoken with Mendes, who also represents current Red Devils stars Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte, to get a better understanding of the situation.
Adeyemi’s Contract Demands Causing Problems
Contributing to the tension surrounding Adeyemi is his contract, which is set to expire in 2027. While Dortmund are not facing any immediate pressure, there is an awareness around the club that the situation could soon turn desperate if Adeyemi’s deal is allowed to wind down even further.
In talks over an extension, Adeyemi and Mendes have demanded a long-term deal which includes a release clause—something Dortmund are usually reluctant to offer, although there is said to be a willingness to negotiate over this issue.
Both parties, however, are monitoring Adeyemi’s relationship with Kovač. The pair are not thought to see eye-to-eye and those tensions became public when a substitution before the international break left Adeyemi throwing a water bottle in frustration.
“I think that’s unnecessary,” Kovač reflected. “It’s OK that he can be angry sometimes, but that’s unnecessary, he’s an adult.”
While United’s interest in Adeyemi is most recent, the versatile Germany international has previously been linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool, although there have yet to be any suggestions that the two clubs would join any transfer race.