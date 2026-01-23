‘Ready’—Man Utd Make Fresh Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes Transfers Decisions

Manchester United are ready to open talks over a new contract for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports claim, with the Red Devils also keen to keep hold of Bruno Fernandes beyond this season.

The pair have faced growing uncertainty over their respective futures at United, but for wildly different reasons. Mainoo grew frustrated at a lack of opportunities under former manager Ruben Amorim, whereas the ever-present Fernandes represents a valuable asset whose departure could fund a squad rebuild which has started with the impending departure of Casemiro.

With midfield thought to be an area of particular concern inside United, the idea of a departure for either Mainoo or Fernandes is by no means farfetched—but numerous reports state the club plan to keep hold of both.

Sky Sports News state United are ready to address Mainoo’s contract with a fresh round of talks. His current deal has 18 left months to run and his weekly wage packet is low when compared to his teammates. It’s reported that United’s attention is to reward him with a lucrative deal which reflects his importance to the team.

A number of top clubs across Europe, including Napoli, have expressed interest in signing Mainoo, but United have no desire to entertain a departure and hope the 20-year-old will play a huge role in the coming years.

Transfer Talks Planned With Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes is a target for Saudi Arabia. | Copa/Getty Images

The situation is slightly different when it comes to 31-year-old Fernandes, a known target for Saudi Arabia. Talk of a transfer worth as much as £100 million ($134.7 million) has left United braced for an offer which they may not be able to refuse, regardless of Fernandes’s importance to the team.

Fernandes has long insisted that while he wants to stay at United, he will not block an exit if the club specifically indicate a desire to cash in. ESPN report that is not on United’s mind this year.

United are said to be keen to keeping Fernandes for at least one more season—his contract runs until 2027 with a 12-month option—and talks are expected to take place before this summer’s World Cup.

Club officials state the final decision will be left to Fernandes, who has vowed not to think about his club future until after the World Cup. United do not want to wait so long for clarity over such a significant deal.

A lengthy list of potential midfield targets has already been drawn up. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are among those under consideration as complimentary pieces alongside Mainoo and Fernandes, whose exits would require further signings as replacements.

