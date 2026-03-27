Man Utd Identify ‘Main Midfield Target’ Ahead of Blockbuster Approach

Manchester United are tipped to make a “formal approach” for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali at the end of the season after interest in the Italian appeared to suddenly gather momentum.

Tonali has been heavily linked with a Newcastle departure in recent months, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester City the destinations most rumored.

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The player’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, denied being behind a dramatic winter Deadline Day link with Arsenal, although did strongly tease Tonali moving on at some point soon. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then decide what to do.”

Sandro Tonali will not come cheap. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

With Newcastle set to fall short of Champions League qualification and at risk of having no European competition at all on the schedule in 2026–27, it could motivate Tonali to consider his future.

The Daily Mail’s Newcastle reporter, Craig Hope, writes that Manchester United are “moving to the front of the queue” for Tonali based on happenings behind closed doors this week.

Red Devils captain Bruno Fernandes is said to be supportive of the pursuit, with Tonali now emerging as the “main target” in midfield in the red half of Manchester this summer—former ideal target Elliot Anderson is increasingly expected to join Manchester City instead. This new report puts considerable doubt on previously rumored United interest in Bruno Guimãraes.

Newcastle in Strong Position Over Tonali Transfer

To put it bluntly, the Magpies hold a lot of cards. Tonali signed a contract extension during his betting ban that means he still has another three years, plus the option of a fourth, on his current terms.

There is no risk of looming free agency to Newcastle, giving the club license to play hardball and sell on their terms. Given that Anderson is being talked about as a player who can command a nine-figure fee, it’s unlikely that Newcastle will value Tonali less and that could see Manchester United in club-record territory.

The current mark is the $116.6 million (£89 million) that it took to get Paul Pogba back to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer of 2016. Newcastle’s desire for profit on their $76.3 million deal for Tonali in 2023 is also likely to make the price high.

Newcastle will have learned from the mistakes that were made regarding Alexander Isak last summer, which has had a long-term negative impact in the way it was dragged out. The club’s sporting hierarchy is also in a better place to handle it now. After wading through last summer’s saga without a CEO or sporting director, David Hopkinson and Ross Wilson have since been appointed.

Tonali Could Revolutionize Man Utd Midfield

Man Utd need a midfielder to complement Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If a transfer is completed and Tonali does indeed become a Manchester United player, the 25-year-old has the potential to become a star at Old Trafford.

His box-to-box skillset and all-action energy—essentially a younger Casemiro—complements Kobbie Mainoo as a deep-lying playmaker, with Fernandes a creative No. 10 in front.

However, adding more depth, especially with United on course to return to the Champions League next season—that’s eight additional games September to January in the league phase alone—is still something to consider on top of a marquee recruit like Tonali.

Manuel Ugarte, whose minutes have dwindled this season, is the only other senior central midfield option. Academy graduates Jack and Tyler Fletcher remain raw and largely untested.

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