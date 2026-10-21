Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Como: Crisis Deepens As Red Devils Are Utterly Humiliated

The pressure continues to grow on under-fire Michael Carrick after Manchester United were thrashed 4–1 by Como in the Champions League, extending their winless streak to seven matches in all competitions.

Torrential conditions briefly threatened a postponement at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, but the familiar sight of rain proved no advantage for the Red Devils. They were behind within just two minutes as apathetic defending allowed Nico Paz to curl an exquisite effort into the top corner.

Como completely outclassed United during the remainder of the first half in northern Italy. The visitors mustered just three shots—none of which were on target—and seldom enjoyed lengthy spells of possession. On the occasions they forayed forward, there was simply no goal threat.

Carrick tweaked his team at halftime, making two substitutions and moving to Ruben Amorim’s lamented 3-4-2-1 formation. But that decision swiftly backfired as Como sliced through United and Anastasios Douvikas fired a second beyond Senne Lammens.

Paz was once again the architect of United’s misery just before the hour as he put the game beyond doubt, intercepting Carlos Baleba’s pass and calmly converting Como’s third. The humiliation was complete for the away side in the 76th minute when Jacobo Ramón headed home a fourth, even if Joshua Zirkzee managed to score a consolation in stoppage time.

United have now collected just three points from as many league phase matches and must do some serious soul-searching ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Bournemouth.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Another dreadful showing from the Red Devils. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

“We could’ve been a bit braver with the ball and taken the ball under pressure,” Harry Maguire fumed after United’s weekend draw with Leeds United. “But we’re in a circumstance where we are not as brave as we should be, and we have to get that back because to win games for United, we have to have that bravery and composure.”

The defender’s recent demands evidently fell on deaf ears, with his teammates exhibiting the familiar lethargy and lack of ambition that has underscored their dismal start to the season.

United struggled from the first kick. Their sleepy start facilitated Paz’s opener, and there were no improvements as the match wore on. Como were always a step ahead, moving the ball with envious speed and precision. Blue jerseys danced around their opponents, easily finding space as United’s disjointed press failed to close them down.

On the ball, there were typical frustrations. Zero penetration, a lack of movement, positional uncertainty, consistently misplaced passes—all of the weaknesses witnessed throughout the first two months of United’s campaign were on show here yet again.

Things were even worse after halftime as Carrick’s itchy feet resulted in an unsuccessful formation switch. Within 12 minutes of the second half commencing, United had conceded twice more as Como, and Carrick’s counterpart Cesc Fàbregas, completely humbled the record Premier League champions.

United were outfought, outmuscled and outsmarted as they failed to match the energy and enthusiasm of their hosts. There’s nowhere to hide after such an embarrassing performance.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Como (4-2-3-1)

Andrey Santos was sacrificed at halftime. | Nderim Kaceli/BSR Agency/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—6.6: Continually undermined by the disastrous defense ahead of him. At least made a few saves.

RB: Diogo Dalot—5.3: Frequently bested by Martin Baturina and the overlapping Álex Valle, before switching to left wingback at the break. The positional change didn’t help him improve, though.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt—5.1: A first appearance in 11 months was littered with hiccups, one of which included him completely losing track of Douvikas as he doubled Como’s advantage. Not a pleasant return.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.1: Maguire should have been closer to Paz as he bent his first effort beyond Lammens, but, rather grimly, he was actually one of United’s better performers.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—4.7: An unsuccessful stint at left back was followed by a similarly disappointing spell in central defense during the second half. Really, really poor.

CM: Mason Mount—6.2: Como completely overpowered United in midfield and Mount’s lack of defensive nous certainly helped the hosts.

CM: Andrey Santos—6.4: Off the pace, to put it kindly. Booked for a desperate lunge on Paz midway through the first half—a sequence which epitomized a sluggish performance.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—6.5: Mbeumo missed some big chances in last week’s defeat to Atlético Madrid, but there were no such opportunities to squander this time. Utterly toothless.

AM: Youri Tielemans—7.1: Deployed incredibly high up the field, regularly featuring alongside Bruno Fernandes in an unorthodox 4-2-4 formation in the first half. It didn’t work, though, with United dire in the final third and porous in midfield.

LW: Matheus Cunha—6.3: Offered absolutely nothing before being understandably withdrawn at halftime.

ST: Bruno Fernandes—6.4: The false nine position simply doesn’t suit Fernandes. United needed their captain on the ball as much as possible, yet his advanced role cut him off from his teammates. A surprise sacrifice in the 66th minute, too.

SUB: Carlos Baleba (46’ for Santos)—6.3: The midfielder’s pass gifted Paz his second goal of the game. Booked as well during an underwhelming outing.

SUB: Amad Diallo (46’ for Cunha)—7.8: Provided some necessary energy and looked threatening around the penalty area. Assisted Zirkzee and was easily the best player for the visitors.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (66‘ for Fernandes)—6.9: Took his goal very well.

SUB: Harry Amass (79’ for De Ligt)—6.0

SUB: Shea Lacey (85’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

Subs not used: Karl Darlow (GK), Tom Heaton (GK), Daniel Armer, Jaydan Kamason, Fletcher, Jack Fletcher, Tynan Thompson.

What the Ratings Tell Us

There were some dreadful individual displays. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

There were some atrocious performances within United’s defense. Matthijs de Ligt was regularly bamboozled during his rusty return to the pitch, Noussair Mazraoui was all over the place in several different defensive roles and Diogo Dalot proved a frustrating figure both defensively and when in Como’s half.

was regularly bamboozled during his rusty return to the pitch, was all over the place in several different defensive roles and proved a frustrating figure both defensively and when in Como’s half. Midfield remains a colossal problem for Carrick despite the summer’s expensive rebuild. Kobbie Mainoo’s absence only exacerbated a growing issue as Youri Tielemans , Andrey Santos and Mason Mount all delivered shocking displays. Como repeatedly cut through United’s soft center.

, and all delivered shocking displays. Como repeatedly cut through United’s soft center. Carrick took a risk in attack by fielding Bruno Fernandes as a makeshift striker for much of the match, but it proved a misguided gamble. Far too isolated and without a proper support system, the Portuguese playmaker was unable to influence proceedings whatsoever.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Dreadful Display

United were opened up time and time again by Como’s potent attack. They conceded eight shots on target, four big chances and 2.04 expected goals —not to mention actually conceding four times.

—not to mention actually conceding four times. At the other end of the field, the Red Devils were alarmingly weak. Zirkzee’s meaningless strike boosted their underlying numbers significantly, but they still managed just four shots on target throughout .

. After conceding early against Atlético in their last continental outing, United became the first English side ever to concede in the first two minutes of consecutive major European matches.

Statistic Como Man Utd Possession 55% 45% Expected Goals (xG) 2.04 1.05 Total Shots 11 13 Shots on Target 8 4 Big Chances 4 1 Pass Accuracy 89% 87% Fouls Committed 10 11 Corners 1 4