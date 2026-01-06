Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Tactical Tweak on Fletcher’s Dugout Debut
Manchester United take to the field for the first time since Ruben Amorim’s sacking when they visit Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
The Red Devils followed Chelsea’s lead by dismissing their manager early in the new year as the souring of Amorim’s relationship with the club’s hierarchy and an extended spell of dismal performances and results forced the axing.
Darren Fletcher will take interim charge of United and will name his first lineup at Turf Moor, likely straying from the much-maligned 3-4-2-1 formation utilised by Amorim for far too long.
Fletcher is inheriting a thin squad for Wednesday’s encounter as injuries and international absences make life tougher for the ex-United midfielder.
Here is the XI he could select against Burnley.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)
GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens has been one of the bright sparks during another largely gloomy campaign for United, with the Belgian not expecting to be too busy against a Burnley team who have scored just eight home goals in the league.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Amorim was a big advocate of Dalot and the departure of the Portuguese coach puts his future place in jeopardy. With Noussair Mazraoui absent at the Africa Cup of Nations, he’s safe for now.
CB: Leny Yoro—Ayden Heaven has grown into his role as emergency cover for Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, but Fletcher might opt for the more established Yoro in a flat back four.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez impressed against Leeds and his leadership is essential at the back given the absence of De Ligt and Maguire. What he lacks in physical stature he makes up for in determination.
LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw has been a mainstay in Amorim’s back three this season but might be relieved to return to his preferred left back role. He’s started all 20 Premier League games this term.
DM: Casemiro—The 33-year-old remains worryingly essential to United’s success in the engine room and Fletcher will be expecting him to dominate the midfield battle with the struggling Clarets.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte promised to thrive under former Sporting CP mentor Amorim but did anything but sparkle. The Uruguayan will start with Kobbie Mainoo injured but his days at Old Trafford already appear numbered.
RW: Patrick Dorgu—Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are both still competing at AFCON and that could result in another start at right wing for Dorgu, who has performed admirably in an unusual role.
AM: Joshua Zirkzee—Zirkzee made an instant impact from the bench in the weekend draw at Leeds United as he assisted the equaliser with a perfectly-weighted pass. However, the Dutchman is notoriously unreliable and could well go missing on a return to the XI.
LW: Matheus Cunha—The Brazilian was United’s saviour at Elland Road but he’s struggled to exhibit his usual class with Bruno Fernandes and Mbeumo missing. He will be eager to see his fellow creators return.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—Squandered a terrific chance against Leeds and produced a generally underwhelming performance as frustrations grow. He’s still scored just twice in a United shirt.