Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Mbeumo Returns As Carrick Aims to Excite

Michael Carrick is back in the Manchester United dugout, and his first task in his capacity as short-term head coach, not manager, is to take down rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

United’s former midfielder saw off competition from Ole Gunnar Solkskjær to take the role until the end of the season—he previously worked for the Norwegian during his tenure as manager—and has the unenviable task of glueing things back together after the abrupt end of Ruben Amorim’s time in Manchester.

After 14 months of three-at-the-back monotony, Carrick is expected to carry on the change initially implemented by caretaker Darren Fletcher, switching United to a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 system that will push Bruno Fernandes higher up the pitch.

His team selection is bound to intrigue as City and Pep Guardiola look to put the pressure on Premier League table-toppers Arsenal.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)

Benjamin Šeško enters the derby in a good spot. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

GK: Senne Lammens—The Belgian had a hairy moment or two with the ball against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and some supporters may want Carrick to place less emphasis on intricate build-up play using Lammens.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Noussair Mazraoui is probably the best fit here, but he’s still away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Thus, Dalot is poised to start at right back.

CB: Harry Maguire—Carrick will want to lean on a few experienced heads in the derby, and Maguire could be called upon to help United dominate in the boxes.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez has previously excelled against Erling Haaland and was particularly brilliant in the 2024 FA Cup final. But Haaland’s recent malaise is somewhat ominous.

LB: Luke Shaw—Carrick typically asked one of his full backs to advance during his time at Middlesbrough, and United’s lack of a natural left-winger means Shaw will likely maraud upfield when his side have possession.

CM: Casemiro—A useful threat from set-pieces and mightily experienced, Carrick would be wise to count upon the Brazilian on Saturday.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo will be one of the major beneficiaries of Ruben Amorim’s departure, and he was back in the starting lineup against Brighton last week. If Carrick wants to excite, utilising Mainoo in his pivot will help.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes will remain United’s talisman despite the change of manager. If the hosts are to earn three points in the derby, you suspect the Portuguese will have a lot to do with it.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Despite his recent absence due to AFCON, Mbeumo remains United’s top scorer in all competitions this season with seven goals. It goes without saying that his return is a big boost for the hosts.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—You wouldn’t say it’s a hot streak, but Šeško has enjoyed an uptick in scoring form ahead of Saturday’s game. He should be leading the line.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha may have to fill in down the left, but he’ll have the freedom to drift infield and occupy more favourable zones if the full-back provides a reliable source of width.

Carrick could name an exciting lineup for the derby. | FotMo

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE