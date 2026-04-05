Man Utd Receive ‘Release Clause’ Twist in $115 Million Transfer Hunt

RB Leipzig have reportedly opened negotiations with their sought-after forward Yan Diomande regarding a new contract which could include a release clause that will interest his long list of suitors.

Manchester United are chief among the clubs circling Leipzig’s exciting starlet. The Red Devils are openly in the market for a new left winger after Ruben Amorim drove out all of the club’s natural wide men during his painful implementation of the 3-4-2-1 system.

After failing with a winter pursuit of Antoine Semenyo, Diomande has emerged as a potential target amid a spectacular debut season in the Bundesliga. However, Leipzig have made it abundantly clear that they would demand a fee in the region of $115.3 million (£87.3 million, €100 million) to be tempted to part ways with the 19-year-old.

It appears unlikely that United would stump up that sum—which would make Diomande the second-most expensive signing in club history—for a player with barely more than one full year of senior soccer to his name. Nevertheless, the prospect of a lower release clause which would remove any need to negotiate with Leipzig could appeal to those at Old Trafford.

Diomande finds himself at a crossroads. By Fabrizio Romano’s estimation there is a “50-50” chance he takes one of two paths: cash in and leave this summer or sign a new deal which gives him more power over his future in the years to come.

Chelsea came close to landing Yan Diomande. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The player’s new agents are thought to be in discussions with Leipzig regarding a new contract on a much improved salary. After signing for the Bundesliga side last summer in a $23 million deal with just 10 appearances for Leganés under his belt, Diomande was in no position to negotiate a hefty wage. With half of Europe now sniffing around following a burst of 10 goals and seven assists in Germany’s top flight, there is scope for a considerable jump.

On top of the pay-hike, Diomande’s new contract would come with the promise of staying Saxony for at least another year as well as the “potential inclusion” of a release clause.

This is exactly the path which United striker Benjamin Šeško took while at Leipzig. After receiving intense interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in the summer of 2024, the Slovenian forward penned a new deal one year before actually moving to Manchester United.

Man Utd Face Stiff Competition for Yan Diomande

Vincent Kompany’s recruitment team are scouting Yan Diomande. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

No player putting up Diomande’s numbers will be short of admirers. As is typical for any Bundesliga talent to rise above their peers, Bayern Munich have been billed as very keen suitors.

The perennial German champions are not short of attacking outlets on the flanks and only recently agreed a contract extension with Serge Gnabry, who struggles to dislodge first-choice starters Luis Díaz and Michael Olise. There will be wariness in the Bayern hierarchy about blocking pathways to the first team for homegrown prodigy Lennart Karl while Jamal Musiala can also operate out wide.

However, Bayern rarely turn down the chance to stockpile the Bundesliga’s best players. Much like the Bavarians, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be “really attentive” to Diomande’s situation.

Beyond the European elite, United have more local competition in the form of Liverpool. The Reds are searching for Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor and have already had any hopeful talk of convincing Olise to leave Bayern emphatically shut down, potentially prompting an approach for a different Bundesliga star.

All of Diomande’s suitors may have to wait until 2027 to sign him if he goes through with this contract renewal. Yet, the process next summer may be more straightforward if a release clause is included in the fine print.

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