Man Utd, Sir Jim Ratcliffe Learn FA Response to Immigration Remarks

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will not face any action from the Football Association (FA) following his recent comments on immigration.

Ratcliffe claimed in a recent interview that the United Kingdom has been “colonised by immigrants,” an opinion which was swiftly condemned by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Man Utd supporter groups among others.

Despite the FA investigating whether or not Ratcliffe’s comments had brought the game into disrepute, the billionaire businessman will not be charged and has instead simply been reminded of his responsibilities by the governing body.

An official club statement attempted to distance United from the remarks made by their co-owner, who himself issued an unconvincing apology in the aftermath. Many representatives of the club are said to be “outraged” by Ratcliffe’s words.

‘Proud of Diversity’—Michael Carrick Responds to Ratcliffe Rant

Michael Carrick was appointed on an interim basis by Ratcliffe. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Interim Man Utd manager Michael Carrick echoed the club’s statement when asked about Ratcliffe’s comments during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Everton on Monday night, insisting that the Red Devils are “proud” of their approach to “equality and diversity”.

“Sir Jim has made a statement and then the club has made a statement. It is not my place to add to that,” Carrick said. “What I can say is I have been at this club many years and we make a huge impact globally, in whatever way, and we are responsible for that. As a player, member of staff, supporter, I think we are really proud of that environment and the culture we have at the club.

“Equality and diversity and respect for each other is what we try and carry through every day. I have travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people. We are fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every single day.”

Quizzed on the impact Ratcliffe’s words could have on the players, the majority of whom are not British, Carrick responded: “We have a really strong group. The players, the staff, inside and out of the club. We’re always talking to each other. The boys have been in really good spirits. We have taken a deep breath, come back and [are] focusing on what is next.

“We are here to help each other. Part of being at this club [is that] we understand what it is like globally. I can only speak from my personal experience, all backgrounds and different backgrounds I am really proud of.”

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE