‘So Different’—Man Utd Star Offers Telling Michael Carrick, Ruben Amorim Comparison

Manchester United centre back Lisandro Martínez described Michael Carrick and Ruben Amorim as “so different,” highlighting an added sense of calm and confidence in the current coach while also pointing to that familiar cliché: his knowledge of the club.

Carrick inspired a famous 2–0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday in his first match as United’s secondary successor to Amorim. The hosts were well worth all three points, dominating their lofty opponents without the ball in a display which jarred with the limp efforts delivered for much of Amorim’s tenure.

Martínez was one of United’s standout performers and appeared to revel in the simple messages delivered by Carrick, whose reputation as a five-time Premier League champion at Old Trafford dwarfed Amorim’s comparatively modest playing career with Benfica.

Lisandro Martínez fed off the energy from the crowd. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

When asked to compare the two, the Argentine defender reflected: “Different mentality, different guy. So different.

“When you have a coach like Michael Carrick, who really knows, who really can share with you the energy of the club and what it means, it’s so different.

“He was quiet [in training]. He was smiling. He was really confident—and that helps a lot.”

It should perhaps be noted that Martínez reportedly had an “intense” altercation with Amorim on the training pitch shortly before his departure, so perhaps may have benefitted from a calmer head more than most.

‘Different Energy’ From Man Utd’s New Coaching Staff

Carrick is hoping to inspire positive change. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Carrick clearly wasn’t entirely mute at Carrington. Alongside embracing the atmosphere at Old Trafford, the former midfielder told Martínez: “First of all, play with the ball, don’t be scared of the ball, having composure with the ball, play with confidence.”

United repeatedly baited City’s narrow press with a series of short central passes before flinging the ball out wide. Had that spare man not been the limited Diogo Dalot as often as it was, the hosts could have won by an even larger margin.

The Red Devils limited a shockingly lacklustre iteration of City to just one tame shot on target. “We had to defend with our lives and when we play we had to play with confidence and I think we did it,” Martínez beamed. “Three goals, with a minimal offside, I think we deserved this win. But what Carrick did with his staff was unbelievable, especially in a short time, that’s why I’m impressed about that.”

The influence of Carrick on the training pitch was “immediate,” according to The Daily Mail, with a “different energy” rapidly instilled. During his half-week in the job, sessions were shortened while the intensity was ramped up.

Minor tweaks were made to get the players onside: Calling them into the training ground slightly later to limit the amount of time they had to twiddle their thumbs was one such measure cited.

Only time will tell if United can replicate these performances levels in a fixture without the emotional weight of a Manchester derby at Old Trafford. A trip to league-leading Arsenal next Sunday offers an immediate test of that resolve.

