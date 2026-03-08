Man Utd ‘Add’ Surprise Premier League Star to Three-Man Winger Shortlist

Manchester United’s interest in signing a left winger this summer has led to Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier being added to a reported list of options to strengthen that side of the pitch.

Despite being flush with contenders for the right flank—Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and even Patrick Dorgu—United are lacking on the left.

Even Dorgu was recruited as a defensive player, having made his name as a left back with Lecce prior to a 2025 transfer, and the Dane flourishing higher up the pitch prior to his current injury layoff likely was a happy accident rather than something planned.

Matheus Cunha, more suited to No. 10 or No. 9 roles, has been filling the position of late but cannot offer the natural width that is in keeping with the club’s DNA. Mason Mount, another primarily central player, has also been utilized there.

Last week, interim manager Michael Carrick told reporters at a press conference it is “quite possible” that United will look for a left winger ahead of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Tavernier’s name is on a list of potential targets alongside RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande. Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White is also named in the report, although he’s a No. 10 and has only sporadically played on the left throughout his career.

Tavernier’s Strong Record vs. Man Utd

Marcus Tavernier scored at Old Trafford earlier this season. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tavernier himself has also not often started games on the left this season, his versatility making him an asset in central midfield, attacking midfield and on the right.

In his two Bournemouth starts against the Red Devils, Tavernier has racked up four goals and assists. One, a 3–0 Cherries win in December of 2023 was as a left winger. The latter, however—last December’s chaotic 4–4 draw at Old Trafford—saw him line up in central midfield.

So far this season, the $53.6 million (£40 million)-rated 26-year-old has 10 goals and assists to his name in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Top-five rivals Aston Villa are also said to be interested, even making enquiries during the recent January transfer window. Manchester United are expected to continue monitoring Tavernier before making a final decision on a preferred target at the end of the season, with that choice also likely to be influenced by whether Champions League qualification is achieved.

Why Bournemouth Could Sanction a Transfer

Bournemouth are usually willing to cash in when a player attracts interest from bigger clubs. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s not out of the question that Bournemouth would sell. Tavernier has a contract until 2029, which is why the south coast club can command a handsome transfer fee, but the Cherries have routinely cashed in on players they’ve made into stars in the recent past.

Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City was the latest example, having signed a contract last summer that included a release clause to facilitate his eventual departure, but Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Milos Kerkez (Liverpool), Illia Zabarnyi (Paris Saint-Germain), Dango Ouattara (Brentford) and Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur) have all moved on for big money within the last two years.

Funds have then been reinvested to unearth more gems. Midfielder Alex Scott and forward Junior Kroupi cost Bournemouth a combined $46.9 million and could be the next to go for vastly more.

