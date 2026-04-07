Man Utd Training Camp Squad Reveals Double Injury Boost

Manchester United included key players Lisandro Martínez and Patrick Dorgu in a 25-strong squad that has traveled to Ireland for a midseason “intensive” training camp this week.

It is a significant boost for interim manager Michael Carrick as it suggests both should be available for the final stretch of the season after recent injury problems. Diogo Dalot, however, has hot gone.

The Portugal international has played in every United game—starting most of them—since a minor injury-related absence in September. He misses out through illness, with veteran third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton also remaining in Manchester for the same reason.

Patrick Dorgu is nearing fitness. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Martínez, who missed most of the 2025 calendar year because of an ACL tear, has been out since the draw against West Ham United on Feb. 10 with a calf injury. Dorgu’s absence has been even longer, with the wide man ruled out of the last eight Premier League games after limping out of January’s win over Arsenal.

The Denmark international has returned to training on grass and being part of this camp should see him take the next steps on his road to recovery.

Dorgu looked set to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Carrick era, asked to play in a more advanced wide forward role and scoring in both landmark back-to-back wins over Manchester City and the Gunners. His hamstring injury in the latter was seen as a significant blow to the team, due to his performances and United’s lack of a natural alternative for that side of the pitch.

Man Utd’s 25-Player Midseason Training Camp Squad

Matthijs de Ligt, out with a back injury since the start of December, is missing. BBC Sport has reported the Dutchman is yet to resume “meaningful” training, which suggests his return is not that close.

United’s U21s are competing in the Premier League International Cup—up against Real Madrid Castilla in Tuesday’s quarterfinal—which would explain the absence of players like Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Tyler Fredricson, Chido Obi and Shea Lacey.

A handful of other academy players have been selected instead.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath.

Altay Bayındır, Senne Lammens, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath. Defenders: Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu.

Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Tyrell Malacia, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Yuel Helafu. Midfielders: Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jim Thwaites.

Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Jim Thwaites. Forwards: Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Šeško, Victor Musa.

Why Do Man Utd Have a Training Camp in April?

Man Utd last played almost three weeks ago. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

The simple answer is because they can. United’s schedule, which would ordinarily be stuffed to the brim at this time of year due to being active in multiple competitions, is pretty empty.

The lack of European action of any kind this season, combined with early exits from the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, means just a 40-game campaign and the shortest for the club since 1914–15.

United’s last match—a 2–2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League—was played on Friday, March 20. An international break immediately followed, while there were no Premier League fixtures this past weekend due to the schedule being paused for the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The club’s next match comes on Monday, April 13, against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

While the extended period of rest is useful in some ways, not playing games for such long windows can also be unhelpful because of the loss of match sharpness. That is why this training camp is being described by the club as “intensive,” to mimic playing matches in the best way possible.

United need to maintain form for the final weeks of the Premier League season. The Red Devils currently sit third in the table and are strong favorites to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

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