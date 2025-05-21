Man Utd Handed Triple Injury Boost for Europa League Final
Manchester United have been boosted by the returns of Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot to training ahead of Wednesday night’s Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Red Devils are returning to Bilbao just weeks after they claimed a 3–0 victory over Athletic Club in the first leg of their semifinal, setting the stage for a comfortable passage into the competition’s showpiece event.
While manager Ruben Amorim has played down the significance of winning the competition given his team’s historically bad Premier League campaign, success on Wednesday will at least hand the manager short-term respite.
Unlike Ange Postecoglou, Amorim has opted to utilise many of his projected ’key’ players for the final in recent Premier League outings – a ploy which seemingly came back to bite the Portuguese coach when talented young centre back Yoro suffered a foot injury against West Ham on May 11.
However, United’s injury news has trended positively in the build-up to the final, and Yoro is one of three players Amorim is expected to welcome back into his squad on Wednesday night.
Amorim said Zirkzee would miss the remainder of the campaign due to the hamstring issue he sustained at Newcastle in mid-April, while Dalot’s calf injury had the potential to rule him out until the summer.
Only three players have registered more Europa League minutes for Man Utd than Dalot this season, with the versatile full back emerging as a regular under the new manager. Zirkzee, meanwhile, has offered fleeting moments of brilliance in year one, scoring twice in this competition. Even if the pair aren’t fit enough to start in Bilbao, their inclusions in the matchday squad are big boosts for the Red Devils.
Yoro, given the nature of his minor injury, has a better chance of being named in the starting lineup, but he won’t be joined the United’s defence by Matthijs de Ligt, who suffered a fresh injury against Brentford earlier this month.
The Dutchman has flown to Spain, but isn’t expected to be a part of Amorim’s squad.