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Man Utd vs. Atletico Madrid—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

The 2026-27 season is looming with a big preseason clash the perfect preparation.
Toby Cudworth|
Michael Carrick and Diego Simeone lock horns in Sweden.
Michael Carrick and Diego Simeone lock horns in Sweden. | Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva/AFP/Getty Images (Carrick), Siegfried Anthony/Variety/Getty Images (Simeone)

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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