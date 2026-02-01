Man Utd vs. Fulham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United hope to build on momentous victories over Manchester City and Arsenal when they host Fulham.

The dismissal of Ruben Amorim and appointment of Michael Carrick until the end of the season has helped turn the tide at Old Trafford, with back-to-back wins propelling United into the top four. An apathetic fanbase has been re-energised and a talented squad has started performing to its potential once more.

United will not want to get carried away, however, with plenty of false dawns having preceded their current purple patch. Carrick will be urging caution for an awkward home tie as they seek to tighten their grip on the Champions League qualification spots.

Fulham pose a significant threat having picked up eight points from their last five outings and they have won two of their previous three trips to Old Trafford—triumphing on penalties in last season’s FA Cup most recently.

There was nothing to separate the sides in the reverse fixture back in August as Bruno Fernandes’s missed penalty proved costly in a 1–1 draw in west London. United will be seeking a better outcome this weekend.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. Fulham Kick Off?

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Feb. 1 Kick-off Time : 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee : John Brooks

: John Brooks VAR: James Bell

Man Utd vs. Fulham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Man Utd : 2 wins

: 2 wins Fulham : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 1

Current Form (All Competitions)

Man Utd (WWLDD) Fulham (WLWWD) Arsenal 2–3 Man Utd Fulham 2–1 Brighton Man Utd 2–0 Man City Leeds 1–0 Fulham Man Utd 1–2 Brighton Fulham 3–1 Middlesbrough Burnley 2-2 Man Utd Fulham 2–1 Chelsea Leeds 1–1 Man Utd Fulham 2–2 Liverpool

How to Watch Man Utd vs. Fulham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event United States NBCSN, Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada Mexico FOX One

Man Utd Team News

Patrick Dorgu is out for some time. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Patrick Dorgu was struck down by injury after his sensational effort against Arsenal last weekend and reports have revealed he’s likely to miss around 10 weeks due to a hamstring issue. Matheus Cunha appears likely to replace him on the left wing.

United will continue without Matthijs de Ligt in defence but that should be no issue for Carrick given the impressive recent performances of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez.

Joshua Zirkzee is back in training after missing recent matches with a knock but is unlikely to feature prominently at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha will come into the team. | FotMob

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo.

Fulham Team News

New signing Oscar Bobb is missing. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Fulham announced the £27 million signing of Oscar Bobb from Manchester City on Friday but their new recruit will miss a return to Manchester as he’s currently injured.

Bobb joins Sasa Lukić and Rodrigo Muniz on the sidelines but Fulham will hope to have Kenny Tete involved in the matchday squad following his return to training.

Fulham will be leaning on their talisman Harry Wilson, formerly of United’s rivals Liverpool. The Wales international has nine goal contributions in his last 10 matches in all competitions.

Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

Fulham have only two absentees. | FotMob

Fulham predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jiménez.

Man Utd vs. Fulham Score Prediction

Based on their performances under Carrick to date, it would be brave to bet against United securing their third successive win. The change to four at the back has helped solidify them in defence and midfield, while their attack is on fire right now.

Fulham will be eager to hurt United on the counter attack and have the personnel to do so, but keeping the resurgent Red Devils under wraps in front of a reinvigorated Old Trafford crowd could be a challenge too great for Marco Silva’s men.

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Fulham

