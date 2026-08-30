Man Utd vs. Ipswich—Premier League: Live Score and Match Stats

Manchester United’s question for a first Premier League win of the new 2026–27 season pits them against newly promoted Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Michael Carrick’s Red Devils were resoundingly beaten by fellow former Championship opposition in the form of Hull City last weekend. Which their manager is right to rubbish claims of a lack of energy and enthusiasm, there’s little argument that United had no cohesion about them in the 2–0 reverse.

The exact opposite was the case for Ipswich.

Gary O’Neil’s second tier runners-up romped to a deserved 2–1 win over Sunderland last Saturday, with Julio Enciso standing out among a performance littered with impressive debutants for the free-spending Tractor Boys. Ipswich, in their quest to avoid a second relegation in three years, have so far splashed more cash on transfers than Manchester United this summer.

Despite that investment and the opening weekend’s results, Ipswich still head to the Theatre of Dreams as the underdogs. Anything other than all three points would certainly be a nightmare scenario for United.

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