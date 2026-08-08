Man Utd vs. PSG —Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Manchester United’s Scandinavian tour continues on Saturday with a battle against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Red Devils have responded well to an opening defeat to Wrexham, thumping Rosenborg and seeing off Atlético Madrid, and Saturday’s meeting with PSG will offer yet another step-up in the strength of opponent.

PSG are far from their strongest as big names continue to make their slow returns to training after the World Cup. This will be just their second friendly of the summer and, considering the first ended in a 3–0 defeat to Mallorca, the focus is clearly on fitness and not the final result.

Luis Enrique’s side will take this one particularly seriously as it is their final warm-up game before the UEFA Super Cup. Europa League winners Aston Villa will be waiting in Austria on Wednesday, so PSG will want to ensure they are ready.

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