‘On Hold’—Why Man Utd Will Have to Wait to Sign Teenage Star Louis Page

Manchester United’s efforts to recruit 18-year-old midfield talent Louis Page from Leicester City could resume in January after it was reported that the clubs failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee on the final day of the summer window.

Page turned 18 only eight weeks ago but played 21 times for Leicester last season. He has featured in all five of the club’s games so far in 2026–27, starting each of the last three—including Deadline Day’s EFL League One clash between the Foxes and Plymouth Argyle.

He emerged shortly after fellow breakout starlet Jeremy Monga. But while 17-year-old Monga was snapped up by Manchester City in July, Page will remain Leicester’s player.

The Athletic reports that Page “made clear” his preference to join Manchester United after initial interest from Arsenal earlier in the summer. But negotiations had not yielded a suitable agreement by the final hours of the transfer window.

The expectation was that Page would go for more than the $16.9 million (£12.5 million) package Manchester City committed to for Monga. But Leicester sought almost that much as a guarantee, and up to $20.3 million (£15 million) overall with add-ons. Talks will obviously have to continue.

Page Was Always Intended to Stay at Leicester

Page is turning heads. | Plumb Images/Leicester City FC/Getty Images

Even had a transfer been agreed, Page would have stayed at Leicester on loan for the duration of this season, gaining invaluable first-team experience in League One.

That strand of the proposal means that nothing much actually changes. If his desire remains Manchester United, the Red Devils should also maintain an advantage over rival suitors like Arsenal to strike a deal at some point—January will be the next available opportunity.

The downside is there is no guarantee, while United don’t have any control over what happens to Page. Depending on performances, Leicester could even increase the price.

What feels much more certain, however, is that a player with Page’s talent—this is a versatile No. 6 or No. 8—will be signing with a bigger club than Leicester before his 19th birthday next July.