Man Utd XI vs. Arsenal: Key Mbeumo, Cunha Decisions Made—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Michael Carrick’s interim spell began with an epic Manchester derby victory but Manchester United face an even sterner test this weekend.

The Red Devils travel to Premier League leaders Arsenal aiming to cause an upset and ride the wave of positivity formed in victory over their bitter local rivals. To overcome the division’s most resilient rearguard on their travels will prove immensely challenging.

Fortunately for Carrick, who has wisely abandoned the 3-4-2-1 formation that failed under Ruben Amorim, he has a wealth of options available to him and a relatively injury-free treatment room.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT

4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET, 8:30 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WDDDW

Team News

Noussair Mazraoui is back from AFCON. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee

Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

The return of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui from international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations has boosted Carrick’s options, with only two players absent for the trip to north London.

Dutch duo Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee will both miss the journey south, the former still battling a back injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly two months and the latter struggling with a knock.

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

United only have a couple of injury concerns. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens kept only his third clean sheet for United in the Manchester derby victory last weekend but won’t expect a shutout against league leaders Arsenal.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Perhaps fortunate not to be sent off early in the derby, Dalot then steadied himself and performed admirably against Jérémy Doku. He faces an entirely different threat in Doku’s compatriot Leandro Trossard on Sunday.

CB: Harry Maguire—The towering centre back enjoyed his battle with Erling Haaland last weekend and will face another enormous Scandi sharpshooter in Viktor Gyökeres. Maguire will hope to produce a similarly effective display.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez’s height proved no barrier in thwarting Haaland and his aggressive approach will be necessary against an Arsenal attack filled with quality.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw will be nervous about his battle with fellow countryman Bukayo Saka, whose speed and trickery should make for a difficult afternoon for the 30-year-old.

DM: Casemiro—Playing the first game since his departure at the end of the season was confirmed, Casemiro has repeatedly proven that he’s still capable of stellar showings on the big stage.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—How quickly things can change. United went from Mainoo demanding a loan move to readying themselves to re-open contract talks with the academy gem following Amorim’s exit.

RW: Amad Diallo—Amad’s return has been timely given United are returning to a system that involves natural wingers and the Ivorian appears to have the nod over Matheus Cunha when it comes to a starting berth.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The Premier League’s leading creator and United’s talisman, Fernandes will be the difference-maker for the Red Devils if they’re to stun the Emirates Stadium.

LW: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu has thrived as an emergency winger in recent weeks, scoring his second goal in six games by netting in the derby. He will be tasked with doubling up on the indefatigable Saka on Sunday.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo started up front against Manchester City instead of out wide and excelled in the role with his frequent darts in behind. The Cameroon international will be key for United on the counter attack.

