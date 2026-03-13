Manchester United have had time to ponder and resettle since their first notable setback with Michael Carrick at the helm.

The Red Devils were beaten by 10-player Newcastle United in their previous outing, but have enjoyed a lengthy break in preparation for their next Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The Villans were the only English team to prevail in Europe midweek, with their 1–0 win in Lille setting them up for serene progression into the Europa League quarterfinals.

While Unai Emery will undoubtedly place a great emphasis on winning that competition yet again, his side are also well in the mix to secure a Champions League spot via league position. Once outsiders for the league title, Villa have slipped below the resurgent United in the standings, meaning Sunday’s bout at Old Trafford is a significant one in shaping the race for a top-five finish.

Lisandro Martínez Still Out for Red Devils

Martínez won’t be rushed back. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Man Utd are set to be without center back Lisandro Martínez for the fourth game in succession, with the club taking a cautious stance regarding his recovery from a calf injury.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both fell ill in the win over Crystal Palace two weeks ago, but the pair were fine to feature at St. James’ Park days later. Man Utd’s defense has also been bolstered by Noussair Mazraoui’s return to training after he picked up a knock late on in the Newcastle defeat.

Patrick Dorgu’s hamstring injury means he won’t be back in action until after the international break, while Matthijs de Ligt is still being dogged by a nagging back issue. Mason Mount was supposedly "getting closer" to making a full recovery from his latest fitness setback, but the Englishman is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Mount may also be ruled out until next month.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts : Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez

: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martínez 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa

Carrick is unlikely to panic after tasting defeat for the first time. | FotMo

GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens has been excellent this season but was powerless to stop Man Utd’s first defeat under Carrick on Tyneside.

RB: Diogo Dalot—The Portuguese’s performance levels vary from week to week, frustrating supporters no end. A start here is all but assured that expect the club to seek reinforcements in the summer.

CB: Leny Yoro—Martínez’s absence has thrust Yoro into the limelight, which you’d expect him to handle with the reputation he carried over from France. He’s not at the level required yet but is improving.

CB: Harry Maguire—The Englishman has genuine World Cup hopes amid a resurgent run of form, but he’s at his best in this defense when Martínez is playing alongside him.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw made a quick recovery to feature at Newcastle and should retain Carrick’s faith despite Mazraoui’s return to fitness.

DM: Casemiro—Casemiro has benefited from the club’s reduced schedule this term and would’ve had his feet up for the past 10 days. The Brazilian is leaving at the end of the season but has been brilliant of late.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—After struggling on Tyneside, Mainoo’s defensive nous will be put to the test by a Villa team that love to progress centrally and are excellent at combining between the lines.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—It’s been a quiet few outings for Mbeumo, who is readjusting to playing wide right after the inclusion of Benjamin Šeško up top.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Fernandes has a pretty good record in this fixture, recording eight goal contributions in 11 games against Villa. United. A vintage outing may be required to get the Red Devils back in the win column.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Carrick has no choice but to stick with Cunha on the left-hand side, despite the Brazilian’s preference to drift infield. As long as Shaw provides a constant source of width, this dynamic could work.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—The Slovenian hitman has been one of the stars of Carrick’s reign so far, even if he’s been most effective off the bench. A blank at Newcastle shouldn’t affect his place in the team.

