Man Utd XI vs. Liverpool: Defensive Changes Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

A clinical response from suffering their first home league defeat to Leeds United in 45 years means Manchester United are just a victory away from returning to the Champions League.

After edging past Chelsea 1–0 at Stamford Bridge on what proved to be Liam Rosenior’s penultimate game in charge of the Blues, Man Utd overcame a late scare to topple Brentford on Monday night.

Thus, the Red Devils are sitting pretty in third. Only if United allowed their blip against Leeds to drift into a malaise would they have risked missing out on a top-five spot.

A depleted Liverpool are up next for Michael Carrick’s side, with the Reds also poised to secure a Champions League berth soon. In fact, they’ll usurp United with a win at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Matheus Cunha Returns for Crunch Clash

Cunha missed Monday night’s win. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Matheus Cunha was a surprise absentee on Monday night against Brentford, but Carrick described the Brazilian’s hip flexor issue as “nothing too serious.” Cunha could come straight back into the starting lineup for Liverpool’s visit.

If not, a wing pairing comprising Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will likely be retained, even if Patrick Dorgu was back in the matchday squad last time out. Dorgu had been out since February with a hamstring issue and should be in contention for minutes this weekend.

Lisandro Martínez is serving the last of his three-game suspension, while Luke Shaw picked up an injury on Monday that could keep him out against the Reds.

Matthijs de Ligt is continuing to recover from a back issue, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he doesn’t play another minute this season.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Matthijs de Ligt, Matheus Cunha

: Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Matthijs de Ligt, Matheus Cunha 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

Cunha comes back into Carrick’s starting XI. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—Lammens must‘ve been mightily frustrated not to have added to his haul of clean sheets against Brentford, although he was beaten by Mathias Jensen’s wonderful strike from distance.

RB: Diogo Dalot—It once seemed a foregone conclusion that Man Utd would upgrade the right back position this summer, but Dalot’s steady run of form may force a rethink.

CB: Leny Yoro—The young center back was utilized off the bench last time out, and although Ayden Heaven has performed admirably since filling in, Carrick could revert to a Yoro/Harry Maguire combination.

CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire is more than comfortable shifting onto the opposite side, and he’s been a calming presence in United‘s defense for much of Carrick’s reign so far—excluding his dismissal at Bournemouth.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui—Shaw’s absence certainly wouldn’t be ideal, especially for Man Utd’s dynamics in possession. The Englishman has also played the most Premier League minutes out of the entire United squad this season.

CM: Casemiro—The veteran midfielder has entered the final month of his Man Utd career, and he’ll be aiming to exploit Liverpool’s set-piece vulnerabilities this weekend.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The England World Cup hopeful signed a contract extension this week, and United will aim to build their engine room around him this summer.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Carrick will likely retain his faith in the Cameroonian, despite his bleak run of form. Mbeumo hasn’t found the back of the net since February, nor has he registered a goal contribution in his previous seven games.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Man Utd‘s talisman inched closer to the Premier League’s single-season assist record by teeing up Benjamin Šeško from open play on Monday night. Fernandes has been inevitable for the Red Devils this term, but he hasn’t got a great record in this fixture, notching four goal contributions in 10 Premier League outings against Liverpool.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Carrick will likely bring the maverick Brazilian back into the fold right away if he’s fit, but Shaw’s injury could change his thinking. United need a reliable source of width down the left.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—His strike on Monday night saw him usurp Casemiro and Bryan Mbeumo as Man Utd’s leading goalscorer in the Premier League this season. Šeško has 10 league goals in just shy of 1,600 minutes.

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